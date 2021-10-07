Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant, Including Assault With Dangerous Weapon

FRAMINGHAM – Police executed a warrant on Hollis Street at 1:23 a.m. on October 6 for a Framingham man in connection with assault & battery charges with a dangerous weapon. Framingham Police arrested Edgar Reyes-Ortiz, 22, of 44 Dinsmore Avenue of Framingham. He was charged on a warrant issued out of Framingham District Court. The charges on the warrant were assault and battery by dangerous weapon, shoplifting, assault and battery on a Police Officer & resisting arrest.