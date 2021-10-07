CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Framingham, MA

Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant, Including Assault With Dangerous Weapon

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Police executed a warrant on Hollis Street at 1:23 a.m. on October 6 for a Framingham man in connection with assault & battery charges with a dangerous weapon. Framingham Police arrested Edgar Reyes-Ortiz, 22, of 44 Dinsmore Avenue of Framingham. He was charged on a warrant issued out of Framingham District Court. The charges on the warrant were assault and battery by dangerous weapon, shoplifting, assault and battery on a Police Officer & resisting arrest.

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Respond To Possible Knife Fight

FRAMINGHAM – Police were called to Gordon and Hollis Street on Friday afternoon for a fight involving a possible knife. Police arrived at the intersection at 2:24 p.m. and discovered “an altercation between two males who are known to each other, possibly involving an knife,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Battery#Shoplifting#The Warrant#Framingham Police#Framingham District Court#A Police Officer
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Respond To 3 Men Fighting After Road Rage Incident

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were dispatched to the area of Reservoir Ridge, near Temple Street, for a report of an assault yesterday, October 6 around 4:30 p.m. Police received a “report of three men fighting. Upon arrival of the police officers, 2 men were still on scene and a witness reported the third man left the area,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

No Injuries in Union Avenue Crash

FRAMINGHAM – A car crashed into the sidewalk on Union Avenue yesterday afternoon, October 6, about 1:15 p.m. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio said there were “no injuries” with the single car crash. “There were no arrests made and no citations issued related to this incident,” said Lt. Sibilio.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy