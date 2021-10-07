CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Insights Podcast (Episode 246)

marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam takes a look at the day's business and market news with Jonny Hart. They discussed the latest moves in natural gas prices, why they happened and what impact it had on stock markets. They also talked about the latest moves in bitcoin.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

marketpulse.com

Silver – Another failed breakout?

Are we about to see silver break out of the descending channel and bring an end to months of a downtrend?. The charts suggest we probably aren’t. Silver has rallied over the last week or so but today it’s run into significant resistance near the upper end of the descending channel and the long upper wick suggests it’s been strongly rejected.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Markets bounce back strongly

It’s not been a bad 24 hours for the stock markets, with two unlikely heroes emerging late on Wednesday to deliver gains late in the US session which has carried over to today. A surge in the price of natural gas put investors on the defensive early on Wednesday, setting...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil pares gains after Putin assurances

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses oil prices after Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted they are ready to stabilise the energy market. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil price volatility, Gold slightly higher, Bitcoin eases ahead of SEC ETF decision

Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds. A cold winter would mean the oil deficit will only get worse. WTI crude tentatively fell below the $80 level on reports that Iran nuclear negotiations could begin as soon as this week. The oil market has put Iran on the backburner, but given the brewing energy crisis, Iran’s ability to ramp up production could easily save Europe if it has a cold winter. Both sides have added motivation since the talks stalled in June. If progress is made after several weeks of talks, a revival or the Iran nuclear deal could immediately bring Brent back towards the mid-$70s.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

GBP/USD – Correction over?

The pound has been recovering against the dollar this month after breaking key support towards the end of September, but it may be running into trouble. The pair has run into some resistance around an area that has been a major support zone for much of the year so far. What’s more, it falls around the 50% retracement level which would be a typical rotation level during a correction.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: $80 oil, Gold bears still in control, Bitcoin consolidates

WTI crude is knocking on the $80 door and it seems a supply deficiency will shortly allow it to come through. A weak payrolls report gave oil prices a little boost on the initial weaker dollar move. The US economic recovery is clearly still feeling the delta variant impact and that might explain some of the softness in crude demand.
MARKETS
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Nerves remain but investors holding firm

We’re seeing modest losses across Europe this morning, while US futures have recovered earlier losses to trade a little flat ahead of the open on Wall Street. Clearly, there’s plenty of uncertainty in the markets that’s been a drag on sentiment over the last couple of months but equally, investors are not conceding defeat easily. Perhaps their old friend TINA is driving this behaviour, as the fundamentals certainly do not justify such resilience.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Sterling edges lower despite strong job data

The British pound has edged lower in the Tuesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3575, down 0.13% on the day. UK employment numbers looked sharp for September. The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase and unemployment rolls fell by 51 thousand, not as low as the consensus of -60 thousand, but a very respectable figure. Perhaps the most notable release was wage growth, which came in at 7.2% for the three months June to September.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle lower for third straight session

Gold futures settled with a loss on Monday, for a third session in a row. Gold prices haven't really gone anywhere this month, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "But it's been fascinating to follow in that time as traders appear to be struggling to determine exactly what its function is against the backdrop of higher inflation, tighter monetary policy, growing uncertainty and stock market jitters," he said. Friday's U.S. jobs report appeared to "break the deadlock, but the rally quickly ran on fumes and the price returned back to where it started," he said. December gold declined by $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,755.70 an ounce. Prices for the most-active contract marked their lowest finish since Sept. 29, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Surefire Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

A laundry list of tailwinds suggest a double-digit drop could be on the horizon. Historically, every crash or correction has been a buying opportunity for patient investors. This stock trio has an excellent track record of making investors richer over time. Most folks won't be thrilled to hear this, but...
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Canadian dollar rally fizzles

The Canadian dollar is trading lower in the Wednesday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2619, up 0.30% on the day. The US dollar has rebounded today from its recent slide against the majors, with the exception of the Japanese yen. Is Canada’s economy in trouble?. Canada’s GDP continues to...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – Correction due?

The last four months have seen the euro fall quite considerably against the dollar, down more than 6% in that time. Rising US yields in recent months have contributed to the rally in the dollar, as has risk aversion in recent weeks, but how much more can we expect?. In...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil lower on Putin, US ready to use reserves, and stockpile build, Gold struggles, Bitcoin breakout

Russia President Putin delivered a massive reversal for natural gas prices. It looks like Russia is coming to the rescue for European natural gas prices. Putin noted that Russia is a reliable gas supplier to Europe and Asia and that they will boost its gas supplies to Europe. Putin claimed that we are ready to stabilize the energy market.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

US Close: Whipsaw Wednesday, Mitch makes a move, ADP beat, Putin to the rescue

Wall Street has become a rollercoaster ride as investors try to navigate through inflationary pressures, debt ceiling drama that everyone knows will eventually be resolved, and as global central banks start to deliver fastening tightening cycles. It is hard to turn bearish on US stocks as growth exceptionalism in 2022 is widely expected. Whipsaw Wednesday at one point had US stocks giving back the majority of yesterday’s gains as surging energy prices have spooked traders. The bond market saw inflationary fears intensify as the energy crisis was worsening, but a Russia to rescue helped thwart off the surge in natural gas prices.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

If you're searching for reliable dividends, look for companies with powerful brands, long track records, and excellent financials. This can mean looking to "boring" businesses with little risk of being disturbed by competition or market conditions. Our search brings us to the items we find throughout our homes. You might...
STOCKS

