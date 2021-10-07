Finding Stillness in the Smokies

If the mountains are calling you this time of year, then you might be feeling the urge to visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the 522,427-acre wilderness that straddles the border between Tennessee and North Carolina and is America’s most-visited national park. The Smokies’ namesake hazy mountaintops billow along the southern end of the Blue Ridge range, and more than 12 million visitors venture into those shady mountain hollows each year. With so many folks hiking to the same waterfalls that you want to ogle, you can quickly find yourself among too many other people who heard that same call.