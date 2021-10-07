AUD moves higher, NFP next
The Australian dollar has found its legs on Thursday, in what has been an uneventful week. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7308, up 0.50% on the day. The Australian dollar has had a mostly quiet week, and even an RBA policy decision on Tuesday failed to elicit much of a response from the currency. The RBA meeting was a yawner, with the Bank maintaining interest rates at a record low of 0.10% and its QE programme of AUD 4 billion/week. The rate statement was similar to the September statement, so it’s really not a surprise that Aussie didn’t react.www.marketpulse.com
