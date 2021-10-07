CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AUD moves higher, NFP next

marketpulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Australian dollar has found its legs on Thursday, in what has been an uneventful week. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7308, up 0.50% on the day. The Australian dollar has had a mostly quiet week, and even an RBA policy decision on Tuesday failed to elicit much of a response from the currency. The RBA meeting was a yawner, with the Bank maintaining interest rates at a record low of 0.10% and its QE programme of AUD 4 billion/week. The rate statement was similar to the September statement, so it’s really not a surprise that Aussie didn’t react.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Down, down and away for the yen?

The Japanese yen has taken a pause from Monday’s slide. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 113.44, up 0.10% on the day. The Japanese yen had an awful start to the week. USD/JPY climbed 0.98% on Monday as the pair punched into 113-territory for the first time since December 2018. US Treasury yields have been on a sharp upward trajectory since late the Fed’s policy meeting in September, when the central bank hinted that it could start to taper as soon as November. The 10-year yield has risen to 1.6% for the first time since June, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will taper prior to the end of the year.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

US dollar extends gains

New York spent the overnight session in risk aversion mode, and you can take your pick from a menu of reasons why. The Fed taper and higher US bond yields, legislative fixture congestion, and the US debt ceiling now that the Senate is in recess, fears that US and global growth are slowing, the list goes on. The fact that energy prices are surging, and that internationally, most is priced and transacted in US dollars seems to have been overlooked, but logically, higher energy prices mean more US dollars need to be bought.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aud#Nfp#Us Dollar#Inflation#Australian#Aud Usd#Rba#Bank#Qe#Aussie#Fed#North American
marketpulse.com

Oil steady, gold under pressure

Oil prices powered higher overnight with Brent crude nearing USD 85.00 and WTI USD 82.00 a barrel as the Asia rally continued into New York. Only a statement by a US official saying stocks could be released from the SPR capped the gains, leading to a small retreat into the close. Brent crude finished 1.33% higher at USD 83.65, and WTI rose 1.25% to USD 80.50 a barrel for the session.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Nerves remain but investors holding firm

We’re seeing modest losses across Europe this morning, while US futures have recovered earlier losses to trade a little flat ahead of the open on Wall Street. Clearly, there’s plenty of uncertainty in the markets that’s been a drag on sentiment over the last couple of months but equally, investors are not conceding defeat easily. Perhaps their old friend TINA is driving this behaviour, as the fundamentals certainly do not justify such resilience.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Oil has momentum, gold range-bound

The rally in oil has been relentless in recent months as economies have continued to reopen, OPEC+ has resisted pressure to raise production faster and crude has been caught up in the energy price surge. The rally still has great momentum, with WTI on course for the fourth day of gains after closing above USD 80 for the first time since October 2014 on Monday.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
NBC News

IMF warns on inflation, says the Fed and others should be prepared to tighten policy

Central banks such as the Federal Reserve should be prepared to tighten policy in case inflation gets out of control, the International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday. While the IMF said it largely concurs with assessments from the Fed and other economists that the current global spate of price increases eventually will ease, it noted there is “high uncertainty” around those forecasts.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Aussie edges higher on business confidence

The Australian dollar has edged higher in the Tuesday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7361, up 0.19% on the day. Australia’s business sector is showing renewed optimism about the economy. The NAB Business Confidence report bounced back in impressive form in September, after back-to-back declines. The index came in at +13, up 19 points from the August reading. The strong gain was driven by improved confidence after the states of New South Wales and Victoria announced reopening plans, as well as an increase in vaccination rates. As well, the surge in commodity prices has boosted the export sector and improved business confidence.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Inflation fears rattle markets

Despite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil price volatility, Gold slightly higher, Bitcoin eases ahead of SEC ETF decision

Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds. A cold winter would mean the oil deficit will only get worse. WTI crude tentatively fell below the $80 level on reports that Iran nuclear negotiations could begin as soon as this week. The oil market has put Iran on the backburner, but given the brewing energy crisis, Iran’s ability to ramp up production could easily save Europe if it has a cold winter. Both sides have added motivation since the talks stalled in June. If progress is made after several weeks of talks, a revival or the Iran nuclear deal could immediately bring Brent back towards the mid-$70s.
MARKETS
CNN

IMF slashes US growth forecast and warns of rising risks to the global economy

London (CNN Business) — The global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is weakening and risks are rising, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF on Tuesday slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the United States by one full percentage point to 6%, the biggest reduction suffered by any G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.
WORLD
FOXBusiness

Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed policymakers hone in on November taper timeline

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Two U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said that the central bank has kept pace with a planned move to reduce its bond buying program, cementing expectations the Fed will start withdrawing its crisis-era stimulus as soon as next month. "I myself believe that the 'substantial...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy