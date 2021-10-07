CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September Ag Economy Barometer Reveals Decline

By PNW Ag Source
pnwag.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentiment among agricultural producers weakened in September as the Ag Economy Barometer declined 14 points. The 124 point reading is the weakest farmer sentiment reading since July of last year, when the index stood at 118. Producers were less optimistic about current and future conditions on their farms and the agricultural sector than a month earlier.

www.pnwag.net

