Higher Loan Limit Available for USDA Farm Loans
The USDA says a higher loan limit will be available for borrowers seeking a guaranteed farm loan. As of October 1st, the limit increased from $1.776 million to $1.825 million. “Farm loans are critical for our customers’ annual operating and family living expenses, emergency needs, and cash flow,” said FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux. “Raising the guaranteed loan limit will allow FSA to better meet the financial needs of producers as natural disasters and the pandemic continue to impact their operations.”www.pnwag.net
