Of The Trees Announces New Downtempo EP, Drops Dreamy First Track “Windhorse”

Lupa offers up sinister sounds that will consume listeners and leave them yearning for more with the release of her debut EP, Insatiable. Lupa might be one of the newest names to grace the thriving techno scene, but she’s already beginning to leave a hefty number of stunned fans in her wake. Defined by the brooding, sinister sounds, she’s set off on a mission to dominate speakers in the underground and help usher in a new wave of the scene – and in doing so, she’s caught the ear of renowned label mau5trap.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO