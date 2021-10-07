Of The Trees Announces New Downtempo EP, Drops Dreamy First Track “Windhorse”
It’s no secret around here that we’re big Of The Trees fans. The newly relocated Colorado producer has some of the most forward-thinking sounds when it comes to bass, and he’s recently announced that he’s switching things up for his next EP. Of The Trees announced Tale of Elegos, his forthcoming EP due out October 27. The new body of work will hone in on a more downtempo vibe, and we’re already loving what we’re hearing from the first single.thissongissick.com
