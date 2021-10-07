CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MINNESOTA REPORTS 2,674 NEW COVID CASES AND 32 DEATHS, POLK COUNTY HAS 9 NEW CASES

kroxam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for today and the state reported 2,674 cases with 32 deaths. 1 death was reported in northwest Minnesota (Pennington County). Polk County reported 9 new cases with nine probable, Marshall County had 12 with five probable, Roseau County had 12, Mahnomen County had 10 with one probable, Norman County had 8 with three probable, Pennington County had 2 with thirteen probable, and Red Lake County had 1 with four probable.

www.kroxam.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wadena, MN
City
Freeborn, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Nicollet, MN
City
Faribault, MN
City
Wabasha, MN
City
Beltrami, MN
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
Goodhue, MN
City
Isanti, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
City
Anoka, MN
City
Renville, MN
City
Aitkin, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Kandiyohi, MN
City
Rice, MN
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Case Interview#Death Certificate#Covid#Data Points#Pcr#Newly

Comments / 0

Community Policy