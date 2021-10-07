MINNESOTA REPORTS 2,674 NEW COVID CASES AND 32 DEATHS, POLK COUNTY HAS 9 NEW CASES

The Minnesota Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for today and the state reported 2,674 cases with 32 deaths. 1 death was reported in northwest Minnesota (Pennington County). Polk County reported 9 new cases with nine probable, Marshall County had 12 with five probable, Roseau County had 12, Mahnomen County had 10 with one probable, Norman County had 8 with three probable, Pennington County had 2 with thirteen probable, and Red Lake County had 1 with four probable.