The Bitcoin price is trading near the resistance level of $58,000 as the recovery comes in bit by bit. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) At the time of writing, BTC/USD is seen trading at $57,693 after soaring close to the resistance level of $58,000. The Bitcoin price may break above the upper boundary of the channel. Moreover, the first digital asset is also seen heading to the higher levels and could head downwards if the bears step back into the market.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO