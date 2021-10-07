Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 6

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Mountaineers losing two straight games following their win over Virginia Tech. WVU's offense has had a lot of struggles moving the football consistently and average quarterback play has held this team back.

Now sitting at 2-3 on the season, the national media has lost all faith in the Mountaineers. Only one media outlet currently has West Virginia making a bowl game.

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

Action Network: No bowl projection

College Football News: No bowl projection

Yahoo! Sports: No bowl projection

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas AutoZone

Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.