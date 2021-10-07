CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000. Bitcoin (BTC) price has been...

NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Retakes May Highs With Spike In On-Chain Activity, Next Target $60K?

Anyone paying attention to Bitcoin in the past months will notice a subtle, but importance change in its fundamentals. As BTC’s price made its way back to May’s high, just before the first capitulation event, there was an uptick in on-chain activity. Unlike the sell-off period that occurred from May...
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin dominated crypto fund inflows as institutional investors turn bullish on BTC

Bitcoin investment funds witnessed a significant increase last week. Inflows of BTC-focused products climbed in tandem with the leading cryptocurrency’s rally during the same period. Bullish sentiment increased as investors anticipate a Bitcoin ETF to be potentially approved by SEC chair Gary Gensler. During the Bitcoin price rally last week,...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whales Have Scooped Up Nearly $4,800,000,000 in BTC Since September Bottom: Santiment

Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price surge continues to be a “whale’s market,” according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes on Twitter that whale addresses holding between 100-1,000 Bitcoin have accumulated 85,700 BTC, worth $4.78 billion, since the largest crypto asset’s late-September price bottom. Whales of that size currently hold...
invezz.com

Market highlights: Wall Street down, UK markets up, Bitcoin steady

Stocks of renewable energy producers are increasing parallel to oil. Yesterday, most cryptos were in the red. Many in the top 10 by market cap lost as much as 5%, some more. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) remained stable at above $56,500. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) gained more than 12%, but its double-digit growth is hardly a surprise for anyone now. A drop would surprise us.
FXStreet.com

Coinbase Stock News and Forecast: Why is COIN stock up?

COIN surges on Monday along with other crypto stocks. Bitcoin is the catalyst as it surges higher again. COIN looks better technically on the chart. Crypto stocks were the hot sector on Monday as the rally in Bitcoin continues. The move was started by market man Powell, normally so kind to equity markets, but this time taking a shine to crypto as well. He said last week in testimony that there were no plans to ban Bitcoin, which sent the crypto leader on a charge. Worries had been high as China has been cracking down regularly on the crypto sphere and targeting Bitcoin activity among other crypto currency activities. Bitcoin broke above $55,000 and has held there and now is pushing to toward $60,000. With such a powerful tailwind, there was only one way to go for crypto stocks on Monday and most registered strong surges. COIN stock rising just over 3% made it actually a laggard when stocks such as RIOT and MARA popped between 6% and 7%.
FXStreet.com

Riot Blockchain Stock Price and Forecast: Why is RIOT up?

RIOT rallies hard as Bitcoin bounce continues. RIOT finished Monday up nearly 7% as Bitcoin pushes higher. Bitcoin heads for $60,000 after stabilising above $55,000. Crypto stocks were back on the rally train on Monday as Bitcoin pushed close to $60,000 in the midst of some risk assets seeing renewed interest from retail traders. If and when retail traders return to the market, it is the riskier assets they seem to target such as meme stocks and Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The relief rally in Bitcoin was sparked last week by comments from Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said there were no plans to ban Bitcoin. This sent Bitcoin on a charge straight for $55,000 and now looks set to target the $60,000 psychological level.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Long Term Holder Supply Shock Hits New High, Signaling New Trajectory For BTC Bulls

October, the 4th quarter of the year, is giving Bitcoiners multiple reasons to stay bullish. To start with, Bitcoin bulls seem to be leaving no room for delay as they have began to warm up immediately after the new month hit. The bulls are already attempting $60,000 as analysts noted, after successfully correcting September’s losses. At a press time price of $55,182, Bitcoin is well-positioned to retest its $64k all-time high.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Gives Up Gains Showing Exhaustion

The Bitcoin market rallied a bit on Friday only to turn around and show signs of exhaustion. That does make sense, because the market went straight up in the air. You cannot go in a 90° angle for very long, so it's understandable that we would see a pullback at this point. Furthermore, the $55,000 level would have a certain amount of psychology involved in it, so I think a pullback is normal.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin's $100K price target returns as BTC price breaks out of bull pennant

Bitcoin (BTC) looks poised to pursue a run-up towards $100,000 as its price breaks out of a classic bullish structure. Dubbed as the Bull Pennant, the setup represents a price consolidation period with converging trendlines that form after a strong move higher. It ultimately prompts the price to break out in the direction of its previous trend to a level typically at length higher by as much as the size of the initial large move.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Bulls Conquers $56,000

The Bitcoin price prediction focuses at the upside as the king coin rallies above the resistance level of $56,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is currently trading at 3.36% higher on the day as the market opens the session at $54,683 and now adjusting upwards to the prevailing market value of $57,054. The first digital coin is moving within the short-term bullish trend amid low volatility. The current conditions imply that the coin may increase their movement during the next trading hours as the coin moves above 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) may cross into the overbought region.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Dominance on the Rise as BTC Eyes $56K (Market Watch)

Bitcoin took another swing at $56,000 but to no avail so far. However, BTC’s dominance over the alts has increased further. Following yesterday’s price slide below $54,000, bitcoin has started increasing in value once more and has neared $56,000. Although some altcoins like XRP and DOT have charted notable gains in the past 24 hours, BTC’s dominance has also risen.
invezz.com

US SEC approves a new ETF that tracks companies investing in Bitcoin (BTC)

The US SEC has made a major move that many view as the start of acceptance towards cryptocurrencies. The regulator approved an ETF that provides indirect exposure to BTC by tracking Bitcoin-investing companies. It will contain firms like MicroStrategy that have direct exposure to BTC either through development. For years...
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC sees momentum building to $60,000

Bitcoin price action got lifted towards $55.619 this week with the help of favorable tailwinds provided by global markets and renewed positive attention in the media. BTC price action faded a little bit after hitting $55.619, but still held at the first technical support level at $53.350, showing considerable interest from buyers to add or join in the rally.
investing.com

BTC price hits $56K as bulls return and talk focuses on Bitcoin ETF approval

BTC price hits $56K as bulls return and talk focuses on Bitcoin ETF approval. Do you still compare Bitcoin to the tulip bubble? Stop! By Cointelegraph - Oct 09, 2021. To compare Bitcoin (BTC) to the Dutch tulip bulb bubble is to perpetuate a fallacy. Technology evolves more rapidly than nature, and decentralized networks have more financial...
