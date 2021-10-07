Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market

RIOT rallies hard as Bitcoin bounce continues. RIOT finished Monday up nearly 7% as Bitcoin pushes higher. Bitcoin heads for $60,000 after stabilising above $55,000. Crypto stocks were back on the rally train on Monday as Bitcoin pushed close to $60,000 in the midst of some risk assets seeing renewed interest from retail traders. If and when retail traders return to the market, it is the riskier assets they seem to target such as meme stocks and Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The relief rally in Bitcoin was sparked last week by comments from Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said there were no plans to ban Bitcoin. This sent Bitcoin on a charge straight for $55,000 and now looks set to target the $60,000 psychological level.
