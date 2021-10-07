CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Drew Barrymore reveals how she will tell her daughters about her 'wild' past

By Megan Stone
ABC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Barrymore said she isn't going to hide anything about herself from her daughters, including stories from her "wild" past. Speaking on her eponymous daytime talk show, the "Charlie's Angels" star said, "I have become this mother that is ironically very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness -- and I tell my daughters all the time, 'The truth is, you're going to find out that I wasn't always like that and you're gonna be uber-confused."

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law mourns devastating death in emotional post

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, shared some devastating news with her fans on social media at the start of the week. The mother-of-one announced the death of her beloved rescue dog Bowie, who sadly passed away in her arms. Wyatt Russell's wife shared a series of photos of the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Will Kopelman
enstarz.com

Scott Foley Makes 'Awkward' Admissions About Ex Jennifer Garner While With Wife in Rare Interview

Scott Foley reveals his current status with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after their divorce and what kind of relationship they had during their "short-lived marriage." The actor appeared on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," wherein the host interviewed him about his experience on "Felicity." According to E!, Cohen also grilled his guest if he would know any "young starlets" that Scott had dated in the past.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
E! News

Watch Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Bathing Remarks After "Dumb" Controversy

Watch: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate. Mila Kunis is again making a splash with her latest comments on how often she bathes her children. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Bad Moms star, 38, addressed the previous furor surrounding her remarks about bathing. Over the summer, Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher's podcast conversation with Dax Shepard went viral after Mila said washing children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, wasn't a daily occurrence, with Ashton saying they don't bathe their kids until they can "see the dirt on 'em."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Drew Barrymore posts unedited pic with ‘bestie’ Cameron Diaz

Best friends Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore posed for a filter-free photo together that set fans in a frenzy. “Bestie hour with my bestie poo poo!!,” Barrymore captioned the Instagram photo with her “Charlie’s Angels” co-star on Thursday. Both Barrymore, 46, and Diaz, 49, glistened in the unedited photo where...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Enjoys Outing With Friends in Rare Photo

Watch: Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor's Rare IG Post. Connor Cruise is giving his followers another rare glimpse into his personal life. While the son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise doesn't post on social media often, he recently made an exception during a night out with friends in Italy. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Sept. 22, Connor can be seen smiling alongside his pals while enjoying a meal in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston reveals reason for huge 30lb weight loss at start of her career

Jennifer Aniston has always been pretty perfect in our eyes, but apparently that's not the case for others. In Saul Austerlitz's book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look At The Show That Defined A Television Era, Saul said Jen’s agent told her to lose weight if she wanted to be successful in the industry: "She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood. Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress – it was a tough place to be a woman – and Jennifer Aniston's agent was reluctantly travelling with her."
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Drew Barrymore praises Dakota Johnson for calling out Ellen DeGeneres: ‘That was amazing, by the way’

Drew Barrymore praised Dakota Johnson for her handling of the infamous interview in which she accused Ellen DeGeneres of lying.In 2019, Johnson took part in an interview on Ellen where the presenter said that she had not been invited to her 30th birthday party.However, Johnson disputed the claim and said that DeGeneres had been invited, using the now legendary line: “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen.”Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday (7 October), Johnson was asked about her famous neighbours. The Fifty Shades of Grey star listed off Jimmy Kimmel and said that the late night...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Leah Remini playfully slaps Ellen DeGeneres during awkward on-air chat

Leah Remini and Ellen DeGeneres displayed their playful friendship on television on Tuesday. The "King of Queens" actress, 51, appears on DeGeneres' talk show, which is currently in its last season. As the Halloween season is approaching, Remini was deep in conversation with DeGeneres, 63, about her love of spooking her family members.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Leah Remini Accuses Ellen DeGeneres Of 'Acting Interested' Before Hitting Her On Talk Show

Leah Remini guested on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show Tuesday and called out the host for her responses, accusing her of "acting interested" before hitting her. During her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the "King of Queens" alum got into the Halloween spirit by quipping the 63-year-old host that "it's normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids."
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Demi Moore looking for romance once more

Demi Moore is looking for love. The 58-year-old actress is on the hunt for romance once again more a decade after her split from Ashton Kutcher and an insider has revealed that the Hollywood star is "ready to put herself out there again". The source told the US version of...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy