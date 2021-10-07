Drew Barrymore reveals how she will tell her daughters about her 'wild' past
Drew Barrymore said she isn't going to hide anything about herself from her daughters, including stories from her "wild" past. Speaking on her eponymous daytime talk show, the "Charlie's Angels" star said, "I have become this mother that is ironically very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness -- and I tell my daughters all the time, 'The truth is, you're going to find out that I wasn't always like that and you're gonna be uber-confused."abcnews.go.com
