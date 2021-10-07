The Curious Case of the British Telephone Booth in Madison Park
Among the many oddities one can find while traversing our city’s streets, the red telephone box on East Blaine Street in Madison Park might invoke the most WTFs. Unlike the gargantuan hat and boots in Georgetown or the Volkswagen Beetle–gripping troll in Fremont, the booth doesn’t announce itself as novelty. There’s no explanation for its presence, no fanfare. Just a vestige of British culture seemingly air-dropped onto a quiet Seattle sidewalk. No big deal.www.seattlemet.com
Comments / 0