When the Panthers take on the Cowboys this Sunday, they figure to have their hands full, even as their defense ranks among the best in the league after a 3-0 start. One look at Dallas' offensive lineup, and it's not hard to find multiple weapons -- Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper among them. According to Panthers coach Matt Rhule, however, no one is more dangerous than the man under center: Dak Prescott. Rhule is so enamored with Prescott, in fact, that he compared the former MVP candidate to some of the NFL's all-time greats when addressing reporters this week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO