CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

By Syndicated Content
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States believes an “imminent” return to indirect talks in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that...

wdez.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Merkel says Iran nuclear talks in 'decisive weeks' in final visit to Israel

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran during a trip to Israel on Sunday. Merkel, making her farewell visit to Israel after 16 years as chancellor, said that negotiations to return Iran to a nuclear deal had reached "very decisive weeks" while speaking during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
MIDDLE EAST
WDEZ 101.9 FM

N.Korean leader says U.S., S.Korea threaten peace with military buildup

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s weapons development is self defence in the face of hostile policies from the United States and a military buildup in South Korea that is destabilising the peninsula, state media said on Tuesday. Pyongyang was only increasing its military in...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Birmingham Star

Iran ready to revive Vienna talks, but not until US complies with JCPOA

Tehran [Iran], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Tehran will not negotiate its return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna unless the United States fulfills its commitments under the deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday. "We will not waste time on negotiations unless the other side...
U.S. POLITICS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. trade chief talks to Chinese counterpart in test of bilateral engagement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday held a call with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, to test whether bilateral engagement with Beijing can address U.S. complaints about China’s trade and subsidy practices, a USTR official said. The call marks the second time that Tai...
FOREIGN POLICY
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. troops rotating into Taiwan for training -sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Small numbers of U.S. special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to carry out training of Taiwanese forces, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Pentagon, which historically has not disclosed details about U.S....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna#U S#Iran Nuclear Deal#Reuters#State Department
Foreign Policy

The View From Iran: What the Raisi Administration Wants in the Nuclear Talks

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not be the Ministry of JCPOA during my term in office,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told lawmakers in the Iranian parliament on Aug. 22. He went on to mock his predecessor, Mohammad Javad Zarif, for having spent the bulk of his diplomatic efforts trying to resolve the nuclear crisis and negotiating the since-collapsed nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Blinken says ball in Iran's court on nuclear deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed warnings Thursday that time was running out for Iran to return to a nuclear deal, saying it was up to Tehran to act. Blinken reiterated that President Joe Biden was willing to return the United States to a 2015 accord in which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of economic relief.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reuters

Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time - EU

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Stalled talks between Iran and world powers to reinstate a 2015 nuclear deal will resume "soon", the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, while Tehran said it was evaluating the previous rounds of negotiations. Speaking at a news conference in the...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
baltimorenews.net

Israeli PM Says Iran Crossed All Nuclear 'Red Lines'

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Iran had crossed 'all red lines' in its nuclear program, and vowed that Israel "will not allow" Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Speaking at the world body's annual meeting in New York on...
MIDDLE EAST
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Iran’s Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks -report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Iran’s vice president and head of the country’s atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks with the chief executive of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, the RIA news agency cited Iran’s embassy as saying on Tuesday. Eslami plans to discuss cooperation between the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

UN nuclear watchdog says Iran denying monitoring access at ‘indispensable’ site

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran has not allowed international inspectors access to a centrifuge-component-manufacturing workshop as agreed under a monitoring deal reached two weeks ago, the UN nuclear watchdog says. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was denied access...
WORLD
Gazette

Iran rejects U.S. demand for U.N. inspectors' access to nuclear site

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday rejected a U.S. call to grant U.N. inspectors access to a nuclear site, saying Washington was not qualified to demand inspections without condemning a sabotage attack on the facility, Iranian state media reported. "Countries that did not condemn terrorist acts against Iran's nuclear site...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lebanon should seek U.S. sanctions waiver to import Iran fuel, Hezbollah chief says

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah repeated calls on Monday for the cabinet to seek a U.S. sanctions waiver to import Iranian fuel and alleviate crippling shortages. Nasrallah said the government should make power shortages a priority, adding the total blackout that occurred on Saturday when Lebanon’s two...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

North Korea's Kim blames US for tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed the United States for tensions on the peninsula and accused the South of hypocrisy, state media reported Tuesday, as he opened an exhibition showcasing his nuclear-armed country's weapons. The "wrong judgment and acts" of the US meant instability could not be resolved, he said in an address to the "Self-Defence 2021" display, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which have made rapid progress under Kim. In 2017, it tested missiles that can reach the whole of the continental United States and carried out its most powerful nuclear explosion to date. Pyongyang says it needs its arsenal to protect itself against a US invasion.
WORLD
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy