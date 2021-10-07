Lena Dunham Blasts 'Gnarly' Body Shamers After Sharing Her Wedding Photos
Lena Dunham spoke out Wednesday over the "gnarly" comments she received from critics about her body, days after sharing photos from her recent wedding to Luis Felber. In a post shared on Instagram, the Girls alum wrote a message dedicated to anyone who may be struggling with body image, as well as to those who may bully others over their size. "I say this because over the years, I've shared many challenges with you and these moments of joy had me thinking that we should admit when we're happy too — it's not a crime," wrote Dunham on Instagram.www.shape.com
