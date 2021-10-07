Buck Wars, Episode VI, Return of the Jedi
In the first 3 Star Wars movies, there is no repeat winner. Rebels win, Empire wins and then the Rebels win. Life has a tendency to reflect art. Or is it the other way around?. The Bucks, it you listen close enough, you might hear a echo of the Duncan led Spurs. Bud is a branch from the Pop tree, both teams had one star power forward and two really good, but not great players. The rest of the rotation consisted of over-themselves vets. Team defense was a strength. Both are small market teams.www.brewhoop.com
Comments / 0