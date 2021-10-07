Volleyball road trips to Iowa, Winona for NSIC matches
ST. CLOUD, MINN. - It seems like only yesterday the St. Cloud State University volleyball team was starting the 2021 season. Flash forward a month, and the #16 Huskies are nearing the midway point of the season. After a weekend at home, St. Cloud State hits the road for two key Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) matches this upcoming weekend, as the Huskies are set to take on Upper Iowa and #9 Winona State Friday and Saturday.scsuhuskies.com
