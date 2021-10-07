CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. says return to Vienna nuclear talks with Iran must happen soon

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States believes an “imminent” return to indirect talks in Vienna over a return to the Iran nuclear deal is necessary because the process cannot go on indefinitely, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday. Price said a diplomatic path remained open and noted that...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Merkel says Iran nuclear talks in 'decisive weeks' in final visit to Israel

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran during a trip to Israel on Sunday. Merkel, making her farewell visit to Israel after 16 years as chancellor, said that negotiations to return Iran to a nuclear deal had reached "very decisive weeks" while speaking during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Verification of Sanctions Relief a Top Issue in Nuclear Talks -Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) - A main concern of Iran in any talks to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal would be around ways to verify the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday. The talks, which aim to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

Iran ready to revive Vienna talks, but not until US complies with JCPOA

Tehran [Iran], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Tehran will not negotiate its return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna unless the United States fulfills its commitments under the deal, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday. "We will not waste time on negotiations unless the other side...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Foreign Policy

The View From Iran: What the Raisi Administration Wants in the Nuclear Talks

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not be the Ministry of JCPOA during my term in office,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told lawmakers in the Iranian parliament on Aug. 22. He went on to mock his predecessor, Mohammad Javad Zarif, for having spent the bulk of his diplomatic efforts trying to resolve the nuclear crisis and negotiating the since-collapsed nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Blinken says ball in Iran's court on nuclear deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed warnings Thursday that time was running out for Iran to return to a nuclear deal, saying it was up to Tehran to act. Blinken reiterated that President Joe Biden was willing to return the United States to a 2015 accord in which Iran drastically scaled back nuclear work in return for promises of economic relief.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna#U S#Iran Nuclear Deal#Reuters#State Department
Metro International

Iran nuclear talks to resume in acceptable period of time – EU

DUBAI (Reuters) -Stalled talks between Iran and world powers to reinstate a 2015 nuclear deal will resume “soon”, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday, while Tehran said it was evaluating the previous rounds of negotiations. Speaking at a news conference in the Qatari capital Doha,...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israeli PM Says Iran Crossed All Nuclear 'Red Lines'

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Iran had crossed 'all red lines' in its nuclear program, and vowed that Israel "will not allow" Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon. Speaking at the world body's annual meeting in New York on...
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

UN nuclear watchdog says Iran denying monitoring access at ‘indispensable’ site

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Iran has not allowed international inspectors access to a centrifuge-component-manufacturing workshop as agreed under a monitoring deal reached two weeks ago, the UN nuclear watchdog says. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was denied access...
WORLD
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Iran’s Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks -report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Iran’s vice president and head of the country’s atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks with the chief executive of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, the RIA news agency cited Iran’s embassy as saying on Tuesday. Eslami plans to discuss cooperation between the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Gazette

Iran rejects U.S. demand for U.N. inspectors' access to nuclear site

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday rejected a U.S. call to grant U.N. inspectors access to a nuclear site, saying Washington was not qualified to demand inspections without condemning a sabotage attack on the facility, Iranian state media reported. "Countries that did not condemn terrorist acts against Iran's nuclear site...
WORLD
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. Afghanistan's new rulers are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they returned to power in August following the withdrawal of US troops after 20 years of war. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the world to donate more money to Afghanistan to head off its economic collapse, but also slammed the Taliban's "broken" promises to Afghan women and girls. EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said officials from the US and Europe would meet representatives of Afghanistan's new authorities for talks facilitated by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

North Korea's Kim blames US for tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has blamed the United States for tensions on the peninsula and accused the South of hypocrisy, state media reported Tuesday, as he opened an exhibition showcasing his nuclear-armed country's weapons. The "wrong judgment and acts" of the US meant instability could not be resolved, he said in an address to the "Self-Defence 2021" display, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, which have made rapid progress under Kim. In 2017, it tested missiles that can reach the whole of the continental United States and carried out its most powerful nuclear explosion to date. Pyongyang says it needs its arsenal to protect itself against a US invasion.
WORLD
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

As Taiwan tensions grow, US and China seek right decibel

As tensions flare over Taiwan, China and the United States are both trying to lay down firm markers. US allies have meanwhile stepped up, with Japan resolutely backing Taiwan, including its bid to join a regional trade pact, and Australia entering the new three-way AUKUS partnership with the United States and Britain widely viewed as a response to a rising China.
FOREIGN POLICY
kfgo.com

Talks to remove digital taxes should end tariff risks -U.S. Treasury officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Negotiations over the withdrawal of existing digital services taxes after a landmark corporate tax deal should ultimately end the threat of tariff wars between the United States and several countries over the levies, U.S. Treasury officials said. In the OECD tax agreement https://www.oecd.org/tax/beps/statement-on-a-two-pillar-solution-to-address-the-tax-challenges-arising-from-the-digitalisation-of-the-economy-october-2021.pdf, 136 countries last Friday...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy