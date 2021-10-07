CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets Amend

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Equiniti (EQN)

Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings. TRADING UPDATES: Bacanora not worried of Mexico changes; Helios buys. TRADING UPDATES: Forterra, Equiniti and Foxtons return to profit. (Sharecast News) - Financial and administration outsourcing company Equiniti reported an 11.9% fall in revenue in its first half on Thursday,...
STOCKS
The Guardian

THG sheds £1.85bn as plan to win investor support backfires

Plans by online retailer THG to win support from shareholders for its strategy backfired spectacularly on Tuesday after an investor day sparked a sell-off that wiped a third from its share price. The retailer, formerly known as The Hut Group, which is run by its founder Matt Moulding, held a...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Inv Rdx Regulatory News (RDXS)

The company has declared a dividend on the aforementioned ETF, details of which are dependent on the dividend announced ROSNEFT OIL CO PJSC-REGS GDR (ISIN US67812M2070)
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: St Peter Port Capital shareholders approve liquidation

St Peter Port Capital Ltd - investor in unquoted companies that are close to a liquidity event - Shareholders at extraordinary general meeting on Monday pass resolutions to cancel the company's listing on AIM in London and appoint a liquidator for the company. Jeff Vincent of Moore Stephens Channel Islands is appointed as liquidator for the voluntary winding-up. St Peter Port Capital shares will be cancelled from trading as of the London open on Tuesday. The shares have been suspended from trading since the end of September.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2021 / 17:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI:...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Axios

CD&R wins auction for British supermarket chain Morrisons

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice won the auction for British supermarket chain Morrisons (LSE: MRW) with a £7 billion bid. Why it matters: This was a photo finish, with CD&R beating out SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group by just one pence per share (287 vs. 286). Buzz is already building that Fortress...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Supermarkets in investors’ sights after Morrisons deal

Sainsbury’s finished top of the FTSE 100 index on Monday after a battle to take over rival supermarket Morrisons ended in a sale to a US private equity company.The buyer Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) will likely pay £7 billion for Morrisons, after winning an auction process. Shareholders still get to vote on the deal later this month.But Sainsbury’s 3.4% rise did not offset falls elsewhere on the FTSE, including in Morrisons’ share price, and the index which closed down 16.06 points, or 0.2% to 7,011.01.Morrisons might have sailed through the checkout and is now sitting in the bagging...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Instem CFO Goldsmith buys GBP20,625 worth of shares

Instem PLC - Staffordshire, England-based IT provider for life sciences - Chief Financial Officer Nigel Goldsmith buys 2,500 shares at 825 pence each on Monday, in a deal worth GBP20,625. The purchase represents his only holding. Current stock price: 825.00p. Year-to-date change: up 71%. By Arvind Bhunjun; arvindbhunjun@alliancenews.com. Copyright 2021...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Trinity Share News (TRIN)

IN BRIEF: Trinity Exploration welcomes Trinidad & Tobago budget. TRADING UPDATES: Strong interim results from Epwin, Bridgepoint. EXECUTIVE CHANGES: AIB adds two to board; Lamprell taps ex-Aramco exec. 14 Sep 21 15:02. UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days. 8 Sep 21 16:10. EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Insig AI executive...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Monday 11 October 2021.
ECONOMY
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS
healthing.ca

Unvaccinated Mtl. nurses will have licences suspended

The Quebec Order of Nurses says it will suspend the licences of nurses who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Among its 80,500 nurses, 4,338 are not adequately vaccinated, including 2,807 not vaccinated at all and 1,531 who have had one dose, said Luc Mathieu, president of the order. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Trinity Exploration welcomes Trinidad & Tobago budget

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC - oil exploration company focused on Trinidad & Tobago - Notes government of Trinidad & Tobago's stated intention to stimulate higher levels of activity and investment in the energy sector as set out in the 2021 budget statement delivered last week. Budget statement highlights the need and intent to facilitate further reform of tax regime, proposal to issue new value added tax bonds and launch of three new bidding rounds designed to stimulate exploration and production activity, it adds.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings

(Alliance News) - Equiniti Group PLC suitor Siris Capital Group LLC on Monday flagged the possibility of job cuts at the financial administration outsourcer, which it said could benefit from annual cost savings worth GBP45 million. New York-based technology-focused private equity firm Siris has been reviewing the state of the...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

UK borrowing set to fall, Johnson still faces spending challenge - IFS

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's borrowing is set to. fall faster than official forecasts as the economy recovers from. the COVID-19 pandemic, but the scope for higher spending to meet. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promises remains limited, a. leading think tank said. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) predicted...
BUSINESS

