Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Ultra Electronics Holdings Amend

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Equiniti (EQN)

Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings. TRADING UPDATES: Bacanora not worried of Mexico changes; Helios buys. TRADING UPDATES: Forterra, Equiniti and Foxtons return to profit. (Sharecast News) - Financial and administration outsourcing company Equiniti reported an 11.9% fall in revenue in its first half on Thursday,...
Cheddar News

Sneaker Investment App Rares CEO on $4M Fundraise, Growing the Platform

Gerome Sapp, co-founder and CEO of Rares, a social investing platform geared toward hard-to-find sneakers, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s $4 million in seed round funding. Sapp said that the funds will primarily be used to invest in and grow the company’s tech sector and provide new and potential investors with more information. "We realize that not everyone that comes onto our platform is a sneakerhead so they may not know everything about the sneakers. So, being able to educate them not only on the asset but financial literacy around that asset is very important to us," he explained.
Life Style Extra

Hipgnosis Songs Fund manager signs USD1 billion deal with Blackstone

(Alliance News) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd said Tuesday its investment manager, Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd, has signed a partnership with US private equity firm Blackstone Inc. As part of the deal, Blackstone will put up USD1 billion to allow Hipgnosis to buy music rights and manage catalogues. Blackstone also...
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 11 October 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
Life Style Extra

Inv Rdx Regulatory News (RDXS)

The company has declared a dividend on the aforementioned ETF, details of which are dependent on the dividend announced ROSNEFT OIL CO PJSC-REGS GDR (ISIN US67812M2070)
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: St Peter Port Capital shareholders approve liquidation

St Peter Port Capital Ltd - investor in unquoted companies that are close to a liquidity event - Shareholders at extraordinary general meeting on Monday pass resolutions to cancel the company's listing on AIM in London and appoint a liquidator for the company. Jeff Vincent of Moore Stephens Channel Islands is appointed as liquidator for the voluntary winding-up. St Peter Port Capital shares will be cancelled from trading as of the London open on Tuesday. The shares have been suspended from trading since the end of September.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: e-Therapeutics files for five new patents for RNAi platform

E-Therapeutics PLC - Oxford, England-based computer-based drug discovery - Files five new patent filings to protect its proprietary RNAi platform technology for liver gene silencing. Development in platform relating to GalNAc-conjugated short inferring RNA construct designs, including around stabilising chemical modifications enabling specific liver cell targeting. "Since our capital raise...
Life Style Extra

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2021 / 17:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI:...
Life Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Monday 11 October 2021.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Light Science Technologies now eyes AIM float in mid-October

Light Science Technologies Holdings - lighting, science and plant monitoring solutions provider - Seeking listing on London's AIM market in mid-October. No details of initial public offering price or market capitalisation upon admission were provided. In September, Light Science said it was seeking to go public in early October. Copyright...
Life Style Extra

PRESS: Metals trader Concord Resources eyes London IPO - Bloomberg

(Alliance News) - Metals trading house Concord Resources Ltd is considering an initial public offering in London in 2022, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. The London-based company competes in the metals markets with commodities trader Trafigura Group and with the marketing arm of miner Glencore PLC. Private equity-backed Concord was founded...
Life Style Extra

Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings

(Alliance News) - Equiniti Group PLC suitor Siris Capital Group LLC on Monday flagged the possibility of job cuts at the financial administration outsourcer, which it said could benefit from annual cost savings worth GBP45 million. New York-based technology-focused private equity firm Siris has been reviewing the state of the...
Chicago Tribune

Portillo’s seeks up to $405 million with IPO

Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, aims to raise up to $405.4 million with its initial public offering. The Oak Brook-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20 per share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s also said it expects sales at restaurants open at least two ...
Life Style Extra

Br.smaller Cos. Share News (BSV)

British Smaller Cos VCT PLC and British Smaller Companies VCT2 PLC - venture capital trusts managed by YFM Equity Partners - Were seeking to raise GBP40 million in total for the 2021/22 tax year via offers for subscription. Following strong demand so far, the two companies increase maximum amount to be raised under the offers to total of GBP60 million. Offers will close on April 1, or sooner if they become fully subscribed. Says applications received to date exceed GBP36 million.
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: All Star Minerals Chair Graham Mascall retires from board

All Star Minerals PLC - Haywards Heath, England-based mining services investor - Says Non-executive Chair Graham Mascall retires from the board with immediate effect. The decision has been made for personal reasons, and a desire on the part of Mascall to focus his attentions on family matters, company says. Interim...
