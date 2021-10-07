CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Stock Spirits Group plc Amend

 5 days ago

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...

Share Price Information for Equiniti (EQN)

Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings. TRADING UPDATES: Bacanora not worried of Mexico changes; Helios buys. TRADING UPDATES: Forterra, Equiniti and Foxtons return to profit. (Sharecast News) - Financial and administration outsourcing company Equiniti reported an 11.9% fall in revenue in its first half on Thursday,...
IN BRIEF: Instem CFO Goldsmith buys GBP20,625 worth of shares

Instem PLC - Staffordshire, England-based IT provider for life sciences - Chief Financial Officer Nigel Goldsmith buys 2,500 shares at 825 pence each on Monday, in a deal worth GBP20,625. The purchase represents his only holding. Current stock price: 825.00p. Year-to-date change: up 71%. By Arvind Bhunjun; arvindbhunjun@alliancenews.com. Copyright 2021...
Sneaker Investment App Rares CEO on $4M Fundraise, Growing the Platform

Gerome Sapp, co-founder and CEO of Rares, a social investing platform geared toward hard-to-find sneakers, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s $4 million in seed round funding. Sapp said that the funds will primarily be used to invest in and grow the company’s tech sector and provide new and potential investors with more information. "We realize that not everyone that comes onto our platform is a sneakerhead so they may not know everything about the sneakers. So, being able to educate them not only on the asset but financial literacy around that asset is very important to us," he explained.
London midday: Stocks maintain losses amid inflation woes

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still in the red by midday on Tuesday amid worries about inflation and Chinese property group Evergrande, as investors digested the latest UK jobs data. The FTSE 100 was down 0.5% at 7,112.80. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "A sea of...
PRESS: Metals trader Concord Resources eyes London IPO - Bloomberg

(Alliance News) - Metals trading house Concord Resources Ltd is considering an initial public offering in London in 2022, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. The London-based company competes in the metals markets with commodities trader Trafigura Group and with the marketing arm of miner Glencore PLC. Private equity-backed Concord was founded...
Hipgnosis Songs Fund manager signs USD1 billion deal with Blackstone

(Alliance News) - Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd said Tuesday its investment manager, Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd, has signed a partnership with US private equity firm Blackstone Inc. As part of the deal, Blackstone will put up USD1 billion to allow Hipgnosis to buy music rights and manage catalogues. Blackstone also...
Inv Rdx Regulatory News (RDXS)

The company has declared a dividend on the aforementioned ETF, details of which are dependent on the dividend announced ROSNEFT OIL CO PJSC-REGS GDR (ISIN US67812M2070) This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
IN BRIEF: St Peter Port Capital shareholders approve liquidation

St Peter Port Capital Ltd - investor in unquoted companies that are close to a liquidity event - Shareholders at extraordinary general meeting on Monday pass resolutions to cancel the company's listing on AIM in London and appoint a liquidator for the company. Jeff Vincent of Moore Stephens Channel Islands is appointed as liquidator for the voluntary winding-up. St Peter Port Capital shares will be cancelled from trading as of the London open on Tuesday. The shares have been suspended from trading since the end of September.
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Oct-2021 / 17:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI:...
Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
IN BRIEF: e-Therapeutics files for five new patents for RNAi platform

E-Therapeutics PLC - Oxford, England-based computer-based drug discovery - Files five new patent filings to protect its proprietary RNAi platform technology for liver gene silencing. Development in platform relating to GalNAc-conjugated short inferring RNA construct designs, including around stabilising chemical modifications enabling specific liver cell targeting. "Since our capital raise...
London close: Stocks mixed as inflation concerns creep in

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed in a mixed state on Monday, with the top-flight index in positive territory, underpinned by a strong performance in the mining sector. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.72% at 7,146.85, while the FTSE 250 was 0.22% weaker at 22,487.47. Sterling was keeping...
IN BRIEF: Light Science Technologies now eyes AIM float in mid-October

Light Science Technologies Holdings - lighting, science and plant monitoring solutions provider - Seeking listing on London's AIM market in mid-October. No details of initial public offering price or market capitalisation upon admission were provided. In September, Light Science said it was seeking to go public in early October. Copyright...
Healthcare Trust responds to activist investor's urging to put itself up for sale

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. said Monday that it regularly reviews its strategic plan and opportunities to enhance shareholder value. "We are open minded and committed to delivering superior returns for all HTA shareholders," the real estate investment trust that owns and operates medical office buildings said in a statement. The statement was in response to activist investor Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s letter to the HTA's board urging the company to explore a sale of the company, given the "long-term underperformance" relative to its peers, the broader REIT sector and stock market. "After we were first contacted by Elliott, members of HTA's management team and board held several discussions with representatives of Elliott to better understand their views, and those views were immediately shared with the full HTA board," the company said. The stock rose 2.1% in afternoon trading. It has rallied 17.6% year to date, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF has run up 22.3% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
Equiniti suitor Siris warns on headcount cut as targets savings

(Alliance News) - Equiniti Group PLC suitor Siris Capital Group LLC on Monday flagged the possibility of job cuts at the financial administration outsourcer, which it said could benefit from annual cost savings worth GBP45 million. New York-based technology-focused private equity firm Siris has been reviewing the state of the...
Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
Portillo’s seeks up to $405 million with IPO

Portillo’s, the fast casual chain known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes, aims to raise up to $405.4 million with its initial public offering. The Oak Brook-based company plans to sell 20.27 million shares at $17 to $20 per share, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s also said it expects sales at restaurants open at least two ...
