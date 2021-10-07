CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Life Style Extra
 4 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through Credit Suisse International as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2021. Date of purchase: 07/10/2021. Number...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Avi Global Tst (AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 11 October 2021, it bought back 65,000 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company (SEDOL: 0133508 / ISIN: GB0001335081), representing approximately 0.056% of the issued Ordinary share capital, at a price of 1002.3334 pence per Ordinary share. The Ordinary shares bought back will be placed in treasury.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarke Amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN. EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE) Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan AG. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 11 October 2021, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Monday 11 October 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Privacy Policy#Personal Data#Man Group Plc#The Company#The London Stock Exchange#Company#Rns
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Instem CFO Goldsmith buys GBP20,625 worth of shares

Instem PLC - Staffordshire, England-based IT provider for life sciences - Chief Financial Officer Nigel Goldsmith buys 2,500 shares at 825 pence each on Monday, in a deal worth GBP20,625. The purchase represents his only holding. Current stock price: 825.00p. Year-to-date change: up 71%. By Arvind Bhunjun; arvindbhunjun@alliancenews.com. Copyright 2021...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Tiptree Are Soaring Today

Warburg Pincus plans to invest $200 million into one of Tiptree's subsidiaries, Fortegra, in return for a 24% stake. Shares of specialty insurance and investment management company Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) had jumped more than 26% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT after the company announced a strategic partnership with Warburg Pincus. So...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: St Peter Port Capital shareholders approve liquidation

St Peter Port Capital Ltd - investor in unquoted companies that are close to a liquidity event - Shareholders at extraordinary general meeting on Monday pass resolutions to cancel the company's listing on AIM in London and appoint a liquidator for the company. Jeff Vincent of Moore Stephens Channel Islands is appointed as liquidator for the voluntary winding-up. St Peter Port Capital shares will be cancelled from trading as of the London open on Tuesday. The shares have been suspended from trading since the end of September.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Life Style Extra

Edin.wwide Inv Share News (EWI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Friday and Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. IG Group Holdings PLC - London-based contracts-for-difference trading platform - Matthew Brief, regional chief executive officer for Europe, buys 12,700 shares...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks tick higher as mining sector gains

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were still a little firmer by midday on Monday, underpinned by a strong performance in the mining sector, as investors shifted their attention to the inflation outlook. The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% at 7,107.57. Inflation was in focus again after Bank of England policymaker...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Harbour prices notes; Lekoil nears audit completion

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Harbour Energy PLC - FTSE 250-listed North Sea-focused oil and gas company - Prices October 2026 USD500 million five year senior notes at 5.50%. Harbour Energy intends to use the gross proceeds to repay in full and cancel its Shell junior facility, partially repay drawings under its senior secured reserves-based lending facility and for transaction fees and expenses. "Nevertheless, in the past months, members of the investment management team have engaged directly with many of you on AVI's activist campaign. This misguided campaign has distracted the investment manager's time and proved to be a drain on resources," company adds.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Apax Glb Share News (APAX)

(Alliance News) - Apax Global Alpha Ltd on Wednesday said its partner Apax X Fund has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Eating Recovery Center. Eating Recovery Center is a Colorado, US-based eating disorder and mood treatment provider, while Apax Globa is a closed-ended investment company based in London that gives investors access to Apax funds, managed by Apax Partners LLP.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Real Est.cred Share News (RECI)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Monday and Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Kooth PLC - London-based digital mental health platform - Non-Executive Director Simon Philips sells 1.3 million shares via ScaleUp Capital at...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Life Style Extra

Abstd Euro Log. Share News (ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC - investment firm - Raises GBP125 million through the placing, open offer and subscription of 91.7 million shares at a price of 109.0 pence each, as well as the issue of an extra 23 million shares in line with the company's general issuance authority.
INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

Dunedin Inc. Share News (DIG)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based UK and overseas companies investor - Net asset value per share ends July at 328.55 pence compared to 302.56p six months earlier. NAV total return in first half 11.1% versus FTSE All-Share Index, its benchmark, rising 12.6%. Declares interim dividend of 3.0p, in line with year before. Chair David Barron says: "Market conditions have been relatively buoyant since the end of January, continuing the strong returns seen following the approval of effective Covid vaccines in November 2020. For much of the period, market leadership was taken by companies rebounding as sectors hit hard by the pandemic recovered, such as airlines, hotels, banks and oil companies. Typically these are areas in which the Investment Manager has limited exposure given its quality focus and, as a result, the portfolio did lag the benchmark somewhat during this recovery period."
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Jpel Priv Eqty Share News (JPEL)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Gusbourne PLC - Ashford, England-based wine producer - Reports net revenue growth for the six months to June 30 of 63% to GBP1.5 million from GBP890,000 posted for the first half of 2020. Pretax loss widens to GBP1.9 million from GBP1.6 million year-on-year as administrative expenses increase to GBP2.1 million from GBP1.5 million. "Current trading continues to reflect strong sales growth, and we remain confident about the long term prospects for the business based on continued growth in direct to consumer sales, international expansion, and building direct relationships with key customers in the UK hospitality trade," says Chief Executive & Chief Winemaker Charlie Holland.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Asos CEO Out Amid Supply Chain, Profit Warnings

Asos shares tumbled about 14 percent to $32.55 during Monday’s mid-day trading session on the London Stock Exchange. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Murray Inc.tst. Share News (MUT)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Fintel PLC - Huddersfield, England-based - technology and support for retail financial services sector - Non-Executive Chair Gary Hughes steps down from board immediately, for "personal reasons", after only six months in post. Deputy Chair Ken Davy to be interim chair until a permanent successor is found.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Invest $100 In Right Now

Brookfield Renewable is poised to profit from an unstoppable trend over the next few decades. Bank of America's technology focus should keep it near the top of the financial services sector. Trupanion ranks as the pet insurance leader in the U.S. and Canada and has massive growth potential. One of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy