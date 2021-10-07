Man Regulatory News (EMG)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based UK and overseas companies investor - Net asset value per share ends July at 328.55 pence compared to 302.56p six months earlier. NAV total return in first half 11.1% versus FTSE All-Share Index, its benchmark, rising 12.6%. Declares interim dividend of 3.0p, in line with year before. Chair David Barron says: "Market conditions have been relatively buoyant since the end of January, continuing the strong returns seen following the approval of effective Covid vaccines in November 2020. For much of the period, market leadership was taken by companies rebounding as sectors hit hard by the pandemic recovered, such as airlines, hotels, banks and oil companies. Typically these are areas in which the Investment Manager has limited exposure given its quality focus and, as a result, the portfolio did lag the benchmark somewhat during this recovery period."
