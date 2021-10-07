CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Washington State seeks to tame Oregon State’s hot offense

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KILG1_0cKNKY6g00
1 of 2

The last thing Jonathan Smith expects from his team is for Oregon State to suddenly become cocky or overconfident even if the Beavers are sitting on top of the Pac-12 North.

“This group understands that it’s hard to win,” Smith said. “That you’ve got to prepare well to win. This league, anybody can beat anybody. Hunted, hunting all of that. It comes down to 60 minutes on Saturday, preparing to be the best you can and know it’s going to be a fight.”

The next challenge for the surprising Beavers comes Saturday when they visit Washington State. Oregon State (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) has won four straight since its season-opening loss at Purdue, and has overcome historical roadblocks in the past two weeks, winning at USC and last week knocking off Washington at home.

The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in scoring with an average of 36 points per game and are getting it done offensively thanks largely to their run game. The Beavers rushed for 242 yards on 50 carries against Washington. They lead the Pac-12 with 229 rushing yards per game. Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor leads the league in rushing at 106.6 yards per game and his 6.58 yards per carry are 16th nationally.

All that offensive punch comes without much impact from the passing game. Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan throws for around 200 yards per game, but he completes 68% of his passes and has thrown for nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. Nolan struggled against Washington, completing only seven passes for a career-low 46 yards.

“They run unafraid and the quarterback does a nice job getting them to the plays they want,” Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said. “He has enough legs to scare you and there’s enough soundness to the passing game, and they know how to attack defenses.”

Washington State has posted seven straight wins over Oregon State. But the Beavers appear to have turned a corner under Smith, now in his fourth season. The Beavers are favored by 3.5 points.

The Cougars (2-3, 1-2) are coming off a sterling defensive effort in a 21-6 win at California, but their offense continues to sputter, ranked 10th in the Pac-12 averaging just 23 points per game.

“We need to keep pushing on the offense to put more points on the board,” Rolovich said.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon State is shooting for its first five-game winning streak since 2013. Washington State leads the series 55-47-3.

PRETTY CATCH

Washington State receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. had a nifty one-handed catch against Cal. On third-and-goal from the Bears’ 5-yard line, quarterback Jayden de Laura floated a pass toward Jackson in the back corner of the end zone. Jackson twisted his body and hauled the ball in with his right palm, then tucked it away while tapping a toe inbounds. “When I saw the ball in the sky, I was like, ‘There’s no way I can get two hands on it, so let me see if I can maneuver my way to get one on it,’” Jackson said.

ROBERTS RULES

The Pac-12 honored Oregon State inside linebacker Avery Roberts as its defensive player of the week after his play in the Beavers’ win over Washington. Roberts had 16 tackles, a half sack and an interception against the Huskies.

WELCOME TO THE PAC-12

Washington State beat Oregon State 38-28 to open last year’s shortened season in Corvallis, in Rolovich’s first game as head coach. Rolovich became the first Washington State coach to win his debut since Bill Doba in 2003, and the first to win his debut on the road since Warren Powers in 1977.

BORGHI’S SEASON

Washington State running back Max Borghi has seen his 2021 season slowed by injuries. He ran 13 times for 44 yards against Cal. For the season, Borghi still leads the Cougars in rushing with 303 yards and two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

3 Famous People From Eugene, Oregon

It's no secret that Eugene is one of the most amazing places to live in Oregon. After all, it's surrounded by incredible scenery, wildlife, and many other things. In my opinion, it's certainly one of the best places in the country to live. Clearly, I'm not the only one who thinks that. So here is a list of several famous people who have called Eugene home:
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Powers
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#Pac 12 Football#College Football#American Football#Beavers#Purdue#Usc
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

608K+
Followers
328K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy