PerkinElmer receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for respiratory COVID-19 panel

“While we have made incredible scientific gains to address COVID-19, there are still many disease areas where very little has progressed in the last four decades, in terms of both treatments and outcomes for patients. Organizations must continue to work together to develop new therapies in areas such as dementia, for instance, one of the biggest challenges facing humans today. Society is now considering how we care for an aging population and research must be focused improving outcomes for all types of dementia,” commented Dr Arlington. “Another devasting disease we need to urgently address is pancreatic cancer. Currently, the combined five-year survival rate of pancreatic cancer is just 5-10%. Research is the key to improving this outlook and critically, improving early diagnosis. Collaboration will be critical to solving such issues.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO