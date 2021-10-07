Temple 420, a cannabis sanctuary, allegedly censored on social media after Joe Rogan posts Freedom speech to Twitter

Netflix has defended its decision to screen a Dave Chappelle special criticized as transphobic, as it suspended employees who crashed a virtual meeting in protest at the comedian's show, media reported Monday. The stand-up star has courted controversy with "The Closer" in which he asserts "gender is a fact," and criticises what he says is the thin skin of the trans community. LGBTQ activists have lashed out over the comments, with the National Black Justice Coalition calling on streaming service Netflix to remove the program, and "Dear White People" producer Jaclyn Moore vowing to boycott the platform over "dangerously transphobic content." But in a memo to staff, Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos said bosses did not believe that Chappelle's work amounted to "hate," and that the company would not be removing the show despite pressure from artists, according to Variety, which obtained a copy of the memo.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO