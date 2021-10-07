CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple 420, a cannabis sanctuary, allegedly censored on social media after Joe Rogan posts Freedom speech to Twitter

By Cindy Holden
californianewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The only known church Joe Rogan attended as an adult suddenly experienced censorship after he posted a Freedom video to Twitter. “Joe was at the physical Temple twice before attending the very first service with Eddie Bravo and Kevin Booth,” said founder Craig X Rubin. “Having only 23 followers on YouTube we didn’t expect to be censored. We’re not sure if it has something to do with us mentioning Joe, or just a sign of the times.”

