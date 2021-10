COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Graphic details were released about the suspect in a deadly shooting in Collier Township. Investigators say the suspect, Eric Kortz, shot the postal worker believing he poisoned him and his family with cyanide when they were neighbors. According to court paperwork, Kortz told investigators he found Louis Vignone on his mail route, then “went to put some bullets in him” before dropping his gun, getting in his van, and driving to the Carnegie Police Department to turn himself in. Kortz is charged with the murder of a United States employee and is also facing a firearm charge. He...

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO