CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Meet Saman Javid, the New Executive Chef at George’s at the Cove

By Marie Tutko
sandiegomagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to the Happy Half Hour! This week we’re excited to welcome Saman Javid, who is now leading the kitchen at La Jolla’s iconic George’s at the Cove. Saman is from the Bay Area, and he started his culinary career working at Fork in Marin County and B Restaurant in Oakland. He then moved to New York City, where he was sous chef at the acclaimed Gramercy Tavern for several years. He joined George's about four months ago as executive chef.

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Emails show Jon Gruden called Biden a 'clueless p----'

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a "clueless p----," according to new leaked emails. Gruden's emails were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, which published details of the messages Monday evening. The report reveals a litany of...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
ABC News

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland runs Boston Marathon to mark Indigenous Peoples Day

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day by running the Boston Marathon on Monday, honoring ancestors that ran before her. “I started running about 20 years ago," Haaland wrote in an op-ed she penned for the Boston Globe. "Along the way to running my first marathon, I began to think deeply about the story of my people who have used running not only to get places but to preserve their traditions and culture. ... I run because my ancestors gave me this ability," she later continued.
POLITICS
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cove#Executive Chef#Food Drink#Fork#Persian#Michelin#Pamir Kabob House#Afghan#Juniper Ivy#Rouleur Brewing
The Hill

Three economists at US universities share Nobel prize

The 2021 Nobel Prize for economics was awarded on Monday to three U.S.-based economists, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced. Half of the prize was awarded to David Card, a Canadian-born professor at the University of California, Berkeley, for his contributions to labor economics. Card in the 1990s conducted...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy