Nokian Tyres Receives Environmental Award from Tennessee

The State of Tennessee awarded Nokian Tyres’ production facility in Dayton, Tennessee, with an environmental award at a ceremony in Nashville. Nokian Tyres earned the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award for Excellence in Sustainable Performance, the highest sustainability honor a Tennessee organization can receive, the company said. The Dayton Factory earned recognition for being the first in the tire industry to earn LEED v4 Silver certification, as well as for its solar power, energy efficiency and low waste and emissions.