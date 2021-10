Revealed he’d recorded almost all the guitar parts for his upcoming solo album on his phone, after reading comments by Kanye West. The Rage Against the Machine icon found himself without inspiration or motivation during COVID lockdown, stifled because he didn’t know how to operate his home studio. Discovering the quotes from West led him to create The Atlas Underground Fire, a record that features collaborations with musicians from many genres – including a cover of the AC/DC classic “Highway to Hell” featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder. The LP arrives on Oct. 15.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO