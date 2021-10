Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) were rising on Monday. As of 11:20 a.m. EDT, the stock was up over 5%. And this is because popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) were rising over the weekend. For its part, Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is down, but it still has some news worth reporting that may also have implications for Coinbase.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO