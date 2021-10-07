CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

10/6/21: This is a PG podcast, I don't know if we can talk about Urban Meyer right now

By Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Stefan Krajisnik interrupted his vacation and Michael Katz set aside his Dodgers anxiety (spoiler alert, they won) to record this episode.

Laugh along as the guys set the scene for week 6, including a summary of Michael's longform story on Matt Corral and Stefan's bye week look at the schedule to see what stands between Mississippi State and bowl eligibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzmQW_0cKNAyeC00

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Find Justify Your Existence on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Follow the latest news in our exclusive Ole Miss and Mississippi State Facebook groups.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
7K+
Followers
391
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy