Midtown Union’s Class-AA Office Tower Tops Out in Midtown Atlanta
Midtown Union’s class-AA, 26-story, 612,000-square-foot office tower in Midtown Atlanta has topped out, announced MetLife Investment Management and Granite Properties. Midtown Union’s office building is 50% leased and anchored by the future headquarters of Invesco. The mixed-use Midtown Union development encompasses nearly a full city block and includes three towers (a 26-story residential building and the 14-story Kimpton Hotel in addition to the office tower). Office and retail spaces are being leased by Brooke Dewey and Adam Viente (office) and Coleman Morris (retail) of JLL.www.connectcre.com
Comments / 0