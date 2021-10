Let’s face it, your employees have the choice right now to stay with you or to find a similar position for similar pay. A recent Forbes article revealed that in February 2021 the Achievers Workforce Institute found that 52% of employed adults were looking for a new job. Is anyone on your team currently part of that statistic? You would hope not, but how can you be so sure? Developing and maintaining a healthy, positive work environment is the only way to guarantee that your team is committed to your organization. If you have a turnover problem, you have a culture problem.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO