A community approach to farmland

On a wide river bend, just outside of Jensen, Utah, bright fields of green alfalfa break up the buff of the rolling Colorado Plateau. The 3,297-acre Escalante Ranch sits just downstream of Dinosaur National Monument on the Green River — the biggest tributary of the Colorado River, which brings water to 40 million people. Keep moving downriver past the hamlet of Jensen and you’ll run through checkerboarded Bureau of Land Management land, where private companies are drilling for oil and gas. Eventually, you’ll hit the Uintah and Ouray Reservation, where members of different bands of Utes were pushed in the 1800s. As of the 2000 census, the population of the reservation was 19,182 people.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO