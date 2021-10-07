CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

A community approach to farmland

By CAI
capeandislands.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Agrarian Trust is a national land trust trying to reimagine American land ownership. As American farm land becomes consolidated into fewer and fewer hands, the trust wants to help communities move in the opposite direction—to help people across the U.S. buy and hold farm land collectively. One of the first groups to join the organization as a so-called Agrarian Commons is the Somali Bantu Community Association of Central Maine.

www.capeandislands.org

Comments / 0

Related
farmersadvance.com

USDA releases 2021 farmland cash rent values

EAST LANSING, MI. — The "USDA Farmland Cash Rent" report is a listing of the county rental rates dating from 2010 to the 2021 year. The information was obtained from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) and is based on their survey results from producers. It is important to...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Farmland Insider: Eastern Iowa farmland brings $26K (with an asterisk)

At first glance, the $26,000 per acre selling price for farmland in Johnson County, Iowa, is eye-popping. But there is more to this October 6 land sale than just farmland. Up for grabs were two 80-acre tracts, lying “on top of each other” for a swath of land .5 mile wide and 1 mile long. The tracts totaled 152.57 acres of tillable land, with a CSR 2 rating of 93.4.
IOWA STATE
agdaily.com

American Farmland Trust joins call to preserve conservation funding

A total of 165 organizations and corporations calling on Congress to maintain the $28 billion proposed for conservation programs in the reconciliation package. One of the groups behind this effort, American Farmland Trust, says that this funding recognizes the critical role that our nation’s farmers and ranchers can play in combatting climate change and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide producers with the tools they need to protect their land, increase resilience to extreme weather, sequester carbon, and reduce emissions — all while improving their soils and profitability.
AGRICULTURE
westerniowatoday.com

Higher Farmland Prices Spreading Throughout Rural America

(Washington D.C.)When it comes to the price of farmland, Iowa land sales have gathered a lot of attention in the real estate market. Randy Dickhut is the Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations for the Farmers National Company in Nebraska. While Iowa understandably gets a lot of attention, higher farmland prices are spreading to other agricultural states.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
The Citizens Voice

Saving the farm: Preservation program keeps development off farmlands

Shortly after enrolling his farm in the Luzerne County Farmland Preservation Program, Robert Kashubski had a message for anyone considering adding their farm to the waiting list: Do it now. Kashubski, who preserved 76 acres of his Butler Twp. farm, said increased housing development in the southern half of Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
mprnews.org

Highway project threatens Hmong farmland in Dakota County

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. A proposed road project is sowing fear among a Hmong...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms, Nearly 1,500 Acres of Additional Farmland

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 12 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at Tuesday’s board meeting. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 1,483 acres of prime farmland in Allegany, Baltimore, Caroline, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Queen Anne’s, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $5.3 million in state […] The post Maryland Permanently Preserves 12 Working Farms, Nearly 1,500 Acres of Additional Farmland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Deseret News

How foreign investors in farmland are changing life in the West

On a wide river bend, just outside of Jensen, Utah, bright fields of green alfalfa break up the buff of the rolling Colorado Plateau. The 3,297-acre Escalante Ranch sits just downstream of Dinosaur National Monument on the Green River — the biggest tributary of the Colorado River, which brings water to 40 million people. Keep moving downriver past the hamlet of Jensen and you’ll run through checkerboarded Bureau of Land Management land, where private companies are drilling for oil and gas. Eventually, you’ll hit the Uintah and Ouray Reservation, where members of different bands of Utes were pushed in the 1800s. As of the 2000 census, the population of the reservation was 19,182 people.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Farmland#Buy And Hold#The Agrarian Trust#American#Agrarian Commons#Sbca#Somali#The Little Jubba Commons
agnetwest.com

FARM Act Seeks oversite on Foreign Ag Farmland Investments

Lawmakers introduced the Foreign Adversary Risk Management or FARM Act. The legislation seeks to combat foreign interference in America’s agriculture supply chain through reforms to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. Texas Republican Representative Ronny Jackson and Texas Democrat Filemon Vela introduced the legislation in the House....
CONGRESS & COURTS
wabi.tv

Maine Community College System embarks on new approach to workforce training

(WABI) - The Maine Community College System is embarking on a new approach to workforce training at Maine’s community colleges. Through a $15.5 million dollar grant from the Harold Alfond Foundation, and $35 million in federal funds from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, the system is building an entirely virtual center that will put all workforce development tools together in one place.
COLLEGES
VSC NEWS

CFAP 2 Deadline Approaches

Vegetable and specialty crop producers in Florida, Georgia and Alabama have until Oct. 12 to sign up for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) 2. The deadline allows for eligible farmers to either apply or modify their existing CFAP 2 applications. The program provides financial assistance to agricultural producers who...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
High Plains Journal

Iowa City farmers are recipients of Farmland Owner Legacy Award

When Rose and Mike Roelf purchased 45 acres of farmland from Rose’s mother in 2014, they had a vision: to repair the land, rebuild the soil, address food insecurity and create land access for a new generation of community-conscious farmers. Today, their land represents the budding of that vision. Located...
IOWA STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Pure Farmland presents generous grant to Summit Community Gardens

PARK CITY, UT — Pure Farmland has recognized Summit Community Gardens in Park City for the positive impact they have had on the community. The recognition comes in the form of a $10,000 donation to help the garden with future programs and events. One garden program that is doing a...
PARK CITY, UT
Phys.org

Eliminating microplastics on farmland

In many countries, farmers and gardeners use mulch films to increase their crop yields. The films are often made of polyethylene and can be used to control weed growth, soil temperature and water consumption. Unfortunately the petroleum-based material is not biodegradable. Consequently, the film residues must be collected at the end of the season with considerable effort or they will pollute the fields. As part of the NewHyPe project, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC are working with European partners to develop sustainable, biodegradable mulch papers with a protective hybrid coating.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa farmland value up 18.8%

DES MOINES — The price of tillable farm land in Iowa increased by 18.8% over the past six months, with a statewide average of $12,182 per acre compared to $10,221 last March, according to a semi-annual survey real estate agents released Wednesday. The September survey by the Realtors Land Institute...
IOWA STATE
capeandislands.org

The boom of cannabis growers in Oklahoma is straining rural utilities

In Oklahoma, nearly 10% of residents have a medical marijuana card, and that has sparked a boom in cannabis growers across the state. As Seth Bodin of Harvest Public Media reports, the demand for water and electricity to support that infrastructure is straining some rural utilities. SETH BODINE, BYLINE: Since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farmland prices hitting unprecedented levels

October 8, 2021 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. Top-end farmland is selling at prices never seen before. Iowa State University Extension economist Chad Hart says a 76-acre parcel in east-central Iowa sold earlier this month for $26,000 an acre. “I won’t necessarily call it crazy because when...
IOWA STATE
agrinews-pubs.com

Tillable and Compeer Financial partner to offer digital farmland financing

CHICAGO — Tillable Inc. and Compeer Financial have partnered to launch an online loan application, enabling anyone to purchase or refinance farmland directly from a smartphone. Farmers, landowners and investors can now visit Tillable to shop for a farmland mortgage, refinance their current loans, or finance their cash rent. The...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy