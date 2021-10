West Alabama is full gospel and music talent period. One young lady does not disappoint and is making noise as a independent gospel artist in the country. LaTisha Johnson Montgomery is an American singer/songwriter from Fayette, Alabama. Her journey in music began when she was just a child at the age of seven; She sang in the church choir at the Unity Grove Missionary Baptist Church as a soprano. As an adult, LaTisha would continue her journey in the music industry by singing background for an all-female quartet group which originated in Tuscaloosa, Al for the duration of two years.

