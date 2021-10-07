Woburn School Committee Finance Subcommittee

This meeting is being held in accordance to Governor Hochul’s signed legislation allowing municipalities to resume remote meetings until January 15, 2022 and we encourage residents to continue participating. Constituents provide public comment on our new public comment line 518-694-3987, by email commoncouncil@albanyny.gov or the form on our website https://www.albanyny.gov/Government/CityOfficials/CommonCouncil.aspx. These comments will be shared with members and/ or read for the record at the meeting, posted on our website and Facebook. Constituents may also register to speak during the meeting and you to will be provided with the zoom credentials if it is your intent to speak email us at commoncouncil@albanyny.gov.

