Education

Woburn School Committee Finance Subcommittee

woburnma.gov
 5 days ago

5. Any other Finance related business that can legally come before the.

www.woburnma.gov

thereminder.com

Meet the Holyoke School Committee candidates, part two

HOLYOKE – Recently, Reminder Publishing reached out to candidates vying for a seat on the School Committee during the Nov. 2 municipal election. Candidates were invited to answer a series of questions related to city-specific issues. Previously, the first of two parts of candidate responses were printed. The following responses are the second and final candidate responses. Responses printed by Reminder Publishing on behalf of the candidates represent their own thoughts, feelings and beliefs. Reminder Publishing does not endorse any candidate nor their beliefs.
HOLYOKE, MA
albanyny.gov

FINANCE, ASSESSMENT AND TAXATION COMMITTEE; 2022 BUDGET SERIES

This meeting is being held in accordance to Governor Hochul’s signed legislation allowing municipalities to resume remote meetings until January 15, 2022 and we encourage residents to continue participating. Constituents provide public comment on our new public comment line 518-694-3987, by email commoncouncil@albanyny.gov or the form on our website https://www.albanyny.gov/Government/CityOfficials/CommonCouncil.aspx. These comments will be shared with members and/ or read for the record at the meeting, posted on our website and Facebook. Constituents may also register to speak during the meeting and you to will be provided with the zoom credentials if it is your intent to speak email us at commoncouncil@albanyny.gov.
POLITICS
Watertown News

LETTER: Candidate Has Unique Qualifications for School Committee

As a parent of two children in Watertown Public Schools, I write to encourage fellow Watertown residents to support Rachel Kay for School Committee. Among the candidates for the open seats, she is uniquely qualified to represent our concerns and to work to improve our schools. The past year and...
WATERTOWN, MA
#Athletic Budget#Wmhs#English#Finance
Lima News

Bath school board, policy committee to meet

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Board of Education buildings and grounds committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, in the administration building, 2650 Bible Road, Lima. The policy committee will meet at 6:15 p.m., followed by the regular board meeting at 7 p.m. in the administration office.
LIMA, OH
thereminder.com

Northampton School Committee discusses MCAS results

NORTHAMPTON – During the Northampton School Committee’s Sept. 23 meeting, the committee received a presentation about the results for the 2021 MCAS and approved three memorandums of agreement (MOAs). To start his presentation Superintendent of Schools John Provost said because of the coronavirus pandemic he felt a bit uncomfortable sharing...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
belmontonian.com

School Committee Set To Vote On Vaccination Requirement For Sports, Extracurriculars Participation

In an effort to increase the number of students vaccinated against Covid-19, the Belmont School Committee is expected to vote at its next meeting, Tuesday, Oct. 5, to require all age eligible students who wish to participate in school-sponsored sports and rostered extracurricular activities occuring outside of the school day to be fully vaccinated.
BELMONT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cambridge school committee approves vaccine mandate for public school students

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge is mandating vaccines for students in public schools beginning next month. The school committee approved the new policy, which will require students 12-and-up to get a shot or be subject to some restrictions. Students who are not vaccinated by November 29 can still go to class, but they cannot participate in any extracurricular activities like sports and after-school groups.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Middletown Press

City of Bridgeport, schools form joint committee to pool COVID funds

BRIDGEPORT — The city and school district have formed a joint committee focused on youth and education. The group met for the first time via Zoom on Wednesday, mayoral aide Tom Gaudett told Hearst Connecticut Media. The two groups have pooled federal COVID-relief dollars together, with the district contributing $2...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
communityadvocate.com

Redevelopment of former Beal School moves forward following School Committee vote

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury School Committee has officially declared the former Beal Early Childhood Center no longer necessary for school purposes. This action formally hands the building over to the town for general use, according to Chair John Samia, just as the town has been negotiating with potential developers eyeing the property.
SHREWSBURY, MA
local21news.com

School mask opt-out legislation clears PA Senate committee

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school has cleared a state Senate committee as Republican lawmakers work to counter the governor's statewide mask mandate. The legislation would hand the ultimate decision on masking at school...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBTM

Halifax Committee Working Towards Decision on New High School

(South Boston, VA) – A combined panel of Halifax County School Board members and members of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday afternoon to talk about continued progress towards the renovation or replacement of Halifax County High School. The joint facilities committee was brought together with the intent of making a decision with regards to determining how a 1% sales tax that was intended for school construction will be spent.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
thereminder.com

Candidates for contested Northampton School Committee seats state cases

NORTHAMPTON – Ahead of the election on Nov. 2, Reminder Publishing reached out to candidates in the race for the Northampton School Committee to ask questions about their goals and motivations for running for the committee. In the race for seats on the School Committee, there are contested races for...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Letter: Questions for Chariho School Committee

I am certainly disappointed in the resignation of Pastor David Stall from the Chariho School Committee. He is an asset to our community and region. However we should be more disappointed in the whole Chariho School Committee for permitting the treatment of him. In government, ideas should be permitted and discussed. The Chariho School Committee needs to discuss how it handles requests for agenda items. The chair should, at the most, place an item on the agenda if requested by a certain number of members.
HOPKINTON, RI
candgnews.com

Voters to decide on Fraser Public Schools finance measure

FRASER — On Nov. 2, voters in Fraser Public Schools will have the chance to decide on a restoration and replacement renewal for the district. The measure will continue a non-homestead millage collection that was last approved by voters in 2015. “One of the important things to understand is that...
FRASER, MI
WDBJ7.com

Joint committee chooses names for Alleghany and Covington schools

LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - The joint committee working on the merger of the Alleghany County and Covington City school systems has settled on some school names. Alleghany High School, which will become the high school for the merged systems, will retain its name, while the Covington High School will serve as the middle school, becoming Covington Middle School after the merger.
COVINGTON, VA
WTVQ

Prichard Committee selects 58 schools for learning network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, through its Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools, has selected 58 Kentucky schools to participate in a peer learning group to increase family engagement as a primary strategy to improve student outcomes in learning. “Kentucky schools must once again...
LEXINGTON, KY

