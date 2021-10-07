CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

40 Captions For Your Bunny Costume And Hopping Into Halloween

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas anyone seen my cottontail? After all, it's that time of the year when everyone is planning out their Halloween costumes or scrolling through Pinterest and TikTok for some fresh ideas. While your bestie may be dressing up as one of her favorite sitcom characters and your roommate may want to be a baseball player for the third year, you’re drawing inspiration from the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland or even Lola Bunny from Space Jam for this year’s disguise. If you’re ready to hop into the spookiest season of the year, use these captions for bunny costumes when sharing all your Halloween pics.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Takes Paris in a Floral Dress & Lace Cardigan Alongside Mr. Big

Sarah Jessica Parker is taking on a whole new city for her upcoming show, “And Just Like That…” Filming the “Sex and the City” reboot series, the actress joined her on-screen husband Chris Noth — AKA Mr. Big — in Paris this weekend. Together, the duo arrived on set for the show in dressed-up attire. Parker modeled a green floral dress for the episode complete with a dramatic bubble skirt and a lace cardigan layered on top. The very Carrie Bradshaw outfit also included strappy silver sandals set atop a lifted stiletto heel. As for Noth, the actor was styled in a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Revisit Your High School Years With These Never Have I Ever Halloween Costumes

Season two of Netflix's Never Have I Ever had so many amazing fashion moments. From Aneesa's edgy style to Eleanor's color-coordinated outfits and Devi's '90s looks, it's no wonder you want to channel the cast for Halloween this year. Whether you're dressing up solo or in a group, the outfits seen on the hit Netflix show are incredibly easy to copy. In fact, most of the items are probably already in your closet. But don't worry, if you are missing something, it shouldn't be too difficult to find. Ahead, see all the ways you can channel the Never Have I Ever cast for Halloween.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

These Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes Perfectly Sum Up 2021

If 2020 was the year of downsized pop culture moments, 2021 called for a resurgence. The entertainment industry is slowly but surely returning to normal, and major tentpole events, such as the VMAs and Lollapalooza, have returned. The year in review brought us tons of iconic TikTok moments (Charli and Dixie D’Amelio slayed more than ever) and, per usual, the Kardashians shell-shocked the world with their daring style. There were also new beginnings, perhaps most notably, the release of Olivia Rodrigo’s debut solo album.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Bunnies#Camera#Pinterest#Tiktok#Bestie
Elite Daily

These Spooky Pop Songs Are Certified Halloween Playlist Bops

Every holiday needs a perfect soundtrack, and while there are countless Christmas songs out there, quality Halloween bops are harder to find. Thankfully, I've got you covered on the perfect playlist to throw on while carving pumpkins, devouring candy, or hosting your next costume party. These pop songs for Halloween playlists will get the party started and are spooktastic from start to finish.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

5 Last-Minute Squid Game Halloween Costume Ideas

It seems like every year, some huge pop culture phenomenon takes over just in time for Halloween and becomes everyone’s go-to costume inspo. This year, expect to see a ton of red jumpsuits and green sweats at Halloween parties and on your social feeds. Squid Game has remained the buzziest new show since it premiered on Netflix on Sept. 17, and all of its eye-catching outfits make it the clear winner for this year’s No. 1 TV-themed costume choice. And don’t worry if you’ve put off deciding what to wear, because these last-minute Squid Game Halloween costume ideas are easy to pull together quickly.
TV & VIDEOS
disneyfoodblog.com

Stop Procrastinating and Order Your Disney Halloween Costume While It’s On Sale!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Can you believe we’re almost halfway through October? Have you decorated for Halloween yet?. In Disney World, we’ve been shopping Halloween merchandise for awhile now! But if you’re still...
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

24 Friends Holiday Quotes For All Your Festive Instagram Captions

The Friends theme song promises to "be there for you," and that's never more true than around the holidays. After all, it's the time of year best spent with loved ones, and TV's favorite group of buddies knows how to do it right. Not only do the characters on the classic TV show always have (nearly) picture-perfect celebrations, but they also always have just the right joke to say to add an extra dose of cheer. With that in mind, it's no wonder so many Friends holiday quotes make perfect Instagram captions, no matter what festivities you're taking part in.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
Elite Daily

32 Fall Formal Captions That Are Just As ‘Gram-Worthy As Your Outfit

Fall is a pretty magical time of the year. It's when it begins to get cooler outside, the leaves change colors, and it's the start of a brand new school year. That means your school or your sorority's fall formal is coming up. Whether you're going with a date or with your No. 1 squad, you want your formal to be a night to remember. You'll have a stunning dress and fabulously glam hair, so don't forget to take all of the pictures you want. So, what fall sorority formal captions should you use for Instagram? Decisions, decisions.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

7 Bridgerton Hair Tutorials For Halloween That’ll Have The Suitors Lining Up

Coming off my fifth re-watch of Bridgerton, one thing (beyond the fact that it’s a perfect TV show) is clear: It makes for a great Halloween costume. The Regency-era drama is rife with beautiful gowns, titillating romance, and some gorgeous hairstyles, to boot. So, to be able to properly rock your Bridgerton Halloween costume, you’re going to need to watch a few Bridgerton hair tutorials to really nail the look.
HAIR CARE
Rolling Stone

Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Aaliyah Top List of Most-Searched Halloween Costumes

Travis Scott leads the list of most-searched celebrity and musician costumes for Halloween 2021, according to a new survey. The rapper takes the top slot ahead of Ariana Grande and the late Aaliyah, with Marshmello and Cardi B rounding out the Top Five. The new data, commissioned by creative resource, Design Bundles, focused on the top 500 artists with the most streams according to Rolling Stone, along with Forbes’ list of the 100 top-earning celebrities. This list was then analyzed to see which of these celebrities had the most searches in the U.S. for costumes based on their look. Amazon Buy: Astroworld Mask...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

This Banned Horror Film Is Too Disgusting For Most To Watch This Halloween

Everyone is down for a good scare during Halloween and one of the best ways to get them is by watching horror films. While there are classics like The Shining and modern hits like Midsommar to watch, some fans have tried to seek out things far darker then could ever appear in cinemas.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

9 TikTok-Approved Halloween Starbucks Drinks Include Witch’s Brew And Pumpkin Queen

If your Halloween countdown involves sipping on festive drinks from Starbucks, you’ll want to swap out that PSL once and a while for something different. Although the Seattle-based chain offers plenty of fall options that are perfect for your All Hallow’s Eve celebrations, TikTok is also full of barista-approved recipes that are spook-tacular sips. When you’re feeling adventurous and on the hunt for your fave witches brew, these TK Halloween TikTok Starbucks drinks will hit the spot.
SEATTLE, WA
Elite Daily

Twitter Can't Stop Thirsting Over This Pic Of Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first look at his costume from the upcoming Wonka film, and fans are having a field day. The original candy man played by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was quirky and charismatic. Now, as Chamalet readies to bring new life to the character, fans are saying he just might be their favorite version. These tweets about Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka are all about how smoking hot he looks in his costume.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Khloe Kardashian Masters 2021’s Boldest Trend in a Netted Catsuit & Classic Pumps

Khloe Kardashian gave her take on one of this year’s biggest trends with a designer twist. The media star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her driving-ready attire, buckling up in her Ferrari in an all-black catsuit; the zip-front design featured a coating of Chanel logos and a fishnet-style detailing atop a form-fitting fabric. While they’ve been around for decades, catsuits made a triumphant return to the fashion scene this year. Spotted on the likes of Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk, Megan Thee Stallion and more, the streamlined silhouette offers an effortlessly chic way to upgrade your everyday attire. As for Khloe,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy