‘Doom Patrol’: Michelle Gomez Says the ‘Doctor Who’ References Made Her Feel at Home

When Derek Shepherd met his end via a car accident on the 11th season of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked. After all, Patrick Dempsey seemed to be just as crucial to the medical drama as star Ellen Pompeo, and Meredith and Derek (or MerDer, if you're in that deep) were the show's central romance. Now, thanks to a new book about the making of the TV staple, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by journalist Lynette Rice, some new information has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama that led to Dempsey's 2015 exit from the show. Read on to find out why one executive producer said the star was "terrorizing the set" and how his relationship with his colleagues reportedly deteriorated.

TV SERIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO