‘Doom Patrol’: Michelle Gomez Says the ‘Doctor Who’ References Made Her Feel at Home

When one of the characters on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol mentions that it’s the year 2021, it feels wrong, given how unstuck in time the characters have always been. Mastermind Niles Caulder plucked each member of the misfit superhero team from somewhere in the 20th century — a race-car driver presumed dead, an Air Force pilot possessed by a mysterious energy being, a 1950s actress exposed to a powerful gas — and protected/sequestered them in his mansion, where they remained in stasis until the action started, when the series launched on DC Universe in 2019. By the third season, now exclusively on HBO Max, the contrast between the characters’ origins and their halting attempts to rejoin the world has become a potent engine for both experimentation and distraction.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO