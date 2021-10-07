CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doom Patrol’: Michelle Gomez Says the ‘Doctor Who’ References Made Her Feel at Home

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
news-shield.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 5 “Dada Patrol.”]. Laura De Mille/Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) sends most of the Doom Patrol on a mission to track down the Sisterhood of Dada in the October 7 episode, while she stays back and has a heart-to-heart of sorts (and drinks) with Rita Farr (April Bowlby) as she’s still trying to figure out just who she is.

