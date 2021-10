No One Is Better Qualified Than Real Estate Agent Roger Pettingell to Help You Sell Luxury Property in Sarasota and Manatee Counties. Longtime Sarasota resident Roger Pettingell is no stranger to the luxury real estate business in South Florida. As the #1 real estate sales agent for Coldwell Banker in the Sunshine State, he has sold and contracted more than $2 billion worth of property over the course of his three-plus decades in the industry, this year he is beating his own record of sales totaling more than $175 million in 2020. Along the way, he has learned countless valuable lessons about luxury real estate, many of which he's happy to impart to local residents and others looking to sell in Southwest Florida.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO