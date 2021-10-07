CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How to convert your garage from a dumping ground into an extra room

By Jessica Doyle
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePutting a car in the garage? How very novel. These days, although a garage might be on the wish list for many a house-hunter, it appears that most of us who do own one are not using it for its original purpose. Research by Admiral Loans prior to the pandemic...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best doormats: Indoor and outdoor designs made from jute, coir and more

Is there anything more frustrating than having a beautifully clean house, only to find that someone’s walked dirty footprints (or pawprints!), leaves or grass across those sparkling floors? That’s why a doormat is key – it’s one of those essential items that doesn’t really get the attention that it deserves, but is a staple for home life, especially when it comes to the winter months.Luckily things have come a long way since the traditional plain rush mats of old, and these days you can get designs with slogans, patterns, curves and all manner of personalisation on them. That means that...
HOME & GARDEN
Popular Mechanics

The Best Garage Shelving to Organizing Your Space

Using your garage for storage is a great idea, but it isn’t much use if you can’t keep everything organized. Dedicated garage shelving is designed to be strong enough to support the heavy items you usually store in the garage, and rugged enough to stand up to regular abuse. They’re also constructed of durable materials that won’t be damaged by moisture, and are covered with a finish that’s easy to clean if you happen to spill paint, chemicals, or oil on them. They’re also usually simple to assemble, and most can be put together without any tools needed.
HOME & GARDEN
Boston Herald

How to organize and declutter room-by-room

Clutter can be a major source of stress that affects how individuals feel about their spaces. Psychology Today indicates messy homes and work spaces can contribute to feelings of helplessness, anxiety and overwhelming stress. Clutter bombards the mind with excessive stimuli, makes it more difficult to relax and can constantly signal to the brain that work is never done.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Audacy

Give any room in your home an extra bit of style with this LED corner floor lamp

There's no denying that a little bit of drama can spice things up and make life exciting. If you'd love a little bit of excitement in your day-to-day, specifically your living room or bedroom, playing around with lighting can go a long way. So before you decide to paint your walls or change out your furniture, opt for a less permanent change with this fun LED corner floor lamp.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garages#The Room#The Rac Foundation#Converting#Checkatrade
Union Leader

Hints from Heloise: Garage sale warning

DEAR HELOISE: Never use a cash box at garage sales! Instead, use a carpenter’s apron (available at hardware stores). It ties around your waist, has two pockets and goes where you go. I use one pocket for change and one for bills. Fold bills larger than $1 in half and put at the back of the pocket; put the $1 bills in the front. Coins and bills can be stored in the house periodically to lighten the apron. It is very, very easy for someone to distract you and make off with a cash box.
TEXAS STATE
Popular Mechanics

The Best Mouse Traps for Your Home or Garage

Whether you think mice are pests to be eliminated by any means necessary, or simply cute and cuddly guests that need to be relocated, one thing is true: They need to be removed and you should know how to get rid of mice. Although serious infestations will require a professional pest control expert, there is still a lot you can do to mitigate your rodent problem by using mouse traps. These traps are designed to be easy to use, and since they’re available in a variety of types and sizes, allow you to choose exactly how you’d like to deal with captured mice.
PETS
BHG

5 Fall Trends from Walmart That Work for Every Room in Your Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This year's fall trends are all about gathering safely, staying cozy and warm, and choosing accessories that make your home comfortable and casual. To help you decorate your home for fall, we caught up with Max Wilker, style director for Better Homes & Gardens, to get his advice on the hottest trends to try using items from the fall 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection. With entertaining pieces like bar carts and melamine dinnerware sets, cozy accessories like plush throws and pumpkin-scented candles, and all of the best rattan and wicker accents, the collection has everything you need to transition your home from summer to fall. Check out our five favorite fall trends below—and start shopping now!
SHOPPING
Texarkana Gazette

Watch the cash at your garage sale

Dear Heloise: Never use a cash box at garage sales! Instead, use a carpenter's apron (available at hardware stores). It ties around your waist, has two pockets and goes where you go. I use one pocket for change and one for bills. Fold bills larger than $1 in half and put at the back of the pocket; put the $1 bills in the front. Coins and bills can be stored in the house periodically to lighten the apron. It is very, very easy for someone to distract you and make off with a cash box.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
architectureartdesigns.com

How To Choose The Toy Shelves For Your Children’s Room

The first precaution you need to take when choosing the shelf to organize children’s toys is safety. Children are always climbing and hanging on to everything. Therefore, prefer a bookcase made of resistant and durable material, such as wood, metal, or MDF. Preferably, see if the model has the option of being bolted to the wall. This way, even if the child climbs the shelf, there is no risk of the furniture falling on it.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Steps To Organize Your Garage

Today we are going to talk about a garage or, more specifically, about an organized garage. And the question we have to ask you is: how is your garage right now? Clean and organized or general chaos? If you chose the second option, stay calm. This is not your problem alone. And do you know why? The garage is one of those spaces in the house that serves much more than just storing cars.
HOME & GARDEN
realtor.com

How to Make Your House Look Expensive: 10 Sneaky Living Room Decorating Ideas

Wondering how to make your house look expensive? Well, next to the kitchen, the living room is arguably the most important room in the home. True to its name, it’s where life happens. It’s where guests gather, where you spend lazy evenings by the fire (or basking in the soft glow of Netflix—no judgment here), and, in most floor plans, one of the first spaces you see upon entering your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Telegraph

Interior design ideas to make the most of your living room in 2021

Ironically, in 2019, John Lewis & Partners released a report suggesting that the living room was increasingly competing with the kitchen as the hub of modern family life. Most of us, it turned out, were using it as a home office, spare bedroom or yoga studio, rather than just for watching TV.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Indy100

11 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
SHOPPING
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Your guide to the Texas Size Garage Sale

Senior Life Midland volunteers and staff have spent the past year taking in donations, organizing and cleaning for the Texas Size Garage Sale starting Friday. This is an event any vintage lover, thrift enthusiast or just bargain hunter won’t want to miss. The weekend is similar to an estate sale but on steroids. While most estate sales might have one or two specialty appliances, shoppers can find many different types of kitchen appliances -- all at reduced prices. This is one of my favorite fundraisers for a local nonprofit during the year.
MIDLAND, TX
handymantips.org

Great ideas how to decorate your living room

It is a well-known fact that the living room is one of the most important rooms in the house. This is where family and guests gather to enjoy each other’s company and talk about everything from politics to pop culture. It can also be used as an office, or playroom for kids, but no matter how you use it, there are some simple decorating tricks that will make this space even more inviting than before.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TechHive

Make your yard extra scary with these Halloween smart lighting deals from Philips Hue

Everybody loves Halloween, but if you really love Halloween, try making your yard set-up extra spoooooky with some smart atmospheric lighting. Right now, to celebrate the scariest part of the season, Philips has a number of smart home outdoor bundles on sale. Here’s what you can get at a good price. All of these bundles require a Hue Hub to take full advantage of the Philips Hue features.
ELECTRONICS
Redfin

How to Stage a House: A Room by Room Guide

If you’re planning to put your house on the market, you’re probably wondering how to get the most money for your home. That’s where staging comes in. Home staging is a proven way to get more buyers interested and help you meet or exceed your asking price. So what exactly is home staging, what’s the return on investment, and how effective can it be? This article will answer those questions plus more and explain everything you need to know about how to stage a house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Convert an Electric Clock to a Battery

Older clock models or floor clocks tend to be electric, which means that they're powered by electric cords that run out of the clock and connect to an outlet. Sometimes, that clashes with the decor of a room or it can make it hard to find a place for the clock since it needs to be near an outlet.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy