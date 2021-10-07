Chesapeake Music Hosts Zelter String Quartet
The Zelter String Quartet – back from its dazzling gold-prize winning performance at the 2021 Chesapeake Music International Chamber Music Competition – will play Mozart’s beloved “Hunt” string quartet, among other offerings, at the Ebenezer Theater on October 23rd. The concert will also be live-streamed. The “Hunt” is the fourth of Mozart’s six quartets dedicated to Franz Joseph Haydn. Besides being a mainstay in the canon of classical music, the quartet achieved even greater popularity when it was included in the movie soundtracks of The Adventures of Huck Finn, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Star Trek: Insurrection.chestertownspy.org
