Non-Profit Music Festival M3F Announces Lineup for 2022
M3F, North America’s most celebrated non-profit music festival, has announced the 2022 lineup and released tickets for their highly-anticipated return to Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Taking place from March 4-5, 2022, the festival has donated $3.2 million to charity since launching in 2004, including $1.1 million donated in just the last two years alone. 100% of proceeds from M3F are donated to charity, which is the primary focus for the festival.www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
