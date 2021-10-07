CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer is a nostalgic joyride

By Jaimie Ditchfield
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s finally here, the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been released and it looks like we’re in for some frights. The live-action film is directed and written by Johannes Roberts, who has previously stated that the goal is to capture the essence of the first two Resident Evil games. That is seemingly accurate from our first proper look at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, as we iconic locations such as the Raccoon City Police Department and the haunting Spencer Mansion. From what I can tell, the film will likely jump between important narrative beats featured in the first two games; however, this may be concerning for hardcore fans of the series. You can watch the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City below.

Nintendo Enthusiast

Fancy chalice: Cuphead and Mugman to receive action figures in 2022

I love watching the runaway success of Cuphead. From seeing it land on the Nintendo Switch, to its Netflix show, the indie darling has certainly hit it big. Now, Union Creative and 1000Toys have announced Cuphead action figures will be shipping worldwide in March 2022. Both Cuphead and Mugman will...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Cup of joe: Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly coming to Switch

The indie drink-mixing game, Coffee Talk, is a delight. More than anything, we enjoyed the narrative of the title and its tackling of difficult themes. Personally, I found it to be a tight, self-contained story, so I wasn’t expecting a sequel. Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer Toge Productions set out to prove me wrong, however. Today, the team announced Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly for Nintendo Switch. It’s due in 2022 via the eShop, and the companies released a teaser trailer for consoles to hold fans over.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Enthusiast

Monster Hunter Rise cross-play / cross-save is officially not happening

Monster Hunter Rise and its newly announced “massive” expansion, Sunbreak, are coming to PC next year — but cross-save and cross-play with Nintendo Switch are not. Capcom offered transparency on social media about the situation, saying that, though developers looked into cross-play and cross-save between Nintendo Switch and PC for Monster Hunter Rise during development, it just is “unable to implement it this time.” Monster Hunter: World, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, also does not feature cross-play, so at least series fans are kind of used to this disappointment.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

APB: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is Switch-bound

It turns out those ratings boards meant something. Today, the worst kept secret in gaming was officially announced. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be hitting the Nintendo Switch later this year. The collection will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This is all part of this month’s 20th-anniversary celebration of the original launch of GTA III.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Plot thickens: Alan Wake Remastered now rated for Switch by the ESRB

Rating boards sure are good at spoiling surprises. Last month, The Brazil Advisory Rating Board seemed to confirm Alan Wake Remastered for Nintendo Switch. Gamers weren’t sure if this was an error or someone jumping the gun. However, the latter now looks more likely. The Entertainment Software Rating Board, or ESRB, has rated Alan Wake Remastered for Switch. What a curious thing to do!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda clothes collection is live now

An expansive BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda clothes collection is live now for purchases at the BlackMilk website. The Australian fashion company ships worldwide, so go as wild as your finances will allow! Per its banner, the BlackMilk x The Legend of Zelda collection pulls from Ocarina of Time, Majora’s Mask, The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and Breath of the Wild for its clothes. (So basically the 2D and handheld games can drop dead.) The clothing line includes various shirts, dresses, jackets, shorts, leggings, pants, a hoodie, and even a Zelda robe.
APPAREL
Nintendo Enthusiast

Bonito Days combines city pop, chill adventure, & Monkey Ball on Switch

Remember city pop, the Japanese music genre from the ’80s that was all over YouTube a couple years ago? The folks over at Studio Somewhere thought it was a shame that there weren’t video games that featured these chill tunes and made their own. Bonito Days is an exploration game starring fish who can fly around more than 20 stages, looking for sweets and landing on targets, and it now has a release date of October 14, 2021 on Nintendo Switch, with preorders currently open. The game is a bit like NiGHTS into Dreams and the Monkey Target minigame from Super Monkey Ball. Have a look at the Bonito Days release date trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Ace Attorney series 20th anniversary website launched by Capcom

The first Ace Attorney game was released 20 years ago today, and Capcom is celebrating with a 20th anniversary website. The anniversary website greets visitors with an image featuring series protagonist Phoenix Wright and his ancestor Ryunosuke Naruhodo from The Great Ace Attorney prequel series. They’re accompanied with the message, “The Ace Attorney series has reached its 20th anniversary on October 12, 2021.”
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct coming Friday, Oct. 15

During the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo promised an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct was coming, and now it has an official premiere date of Friday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT. The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will last for about 20 minutes and cover new content coming to the game in November, which should be wonderful news to the approximately 34 million people who own the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Monomals, a puzzle platformer blending fishing & music creation, hits Switch this month

Developer Rogue Games is bringing its unique puzzle platformer Monomals to Nintendo Switch with a release date of October 21, 2021, per a new announcement trailer, and preorders for the game are live now. The premise is that you choose from different animal DJs with different styles of music, and you are competing in a music festival competition to become the greatest animal DJ in the world. However, it’s not a rhythm game experience. You’re running, jumping, fighting enemies, and solving puzzles in a platformer setting while you collect “melodious Monomals,” which will enable you to create music. Monomals boils down to a “catch, compose, compete” experience on Nintendo Switch:
VIDEO GAMES

