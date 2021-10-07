Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer is a nostalgic joyride

It’s finally here, the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been released and it looks like we’re in for some frights. The live-action film is directed and written by Johannes Roberts, who has previously stated that the goal is to capture the essence of the first two Resident Evil games. That is seemingly accurate from our first proper look at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, as we iconic locations such as the Raccoon City Police Department and the haunting Spencer Mansion. From what I can tell, the film will likely jump between important narrative beats featured in the first two games; however, this may be concerning for hardcore fans of the series. You can watch the first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City below.