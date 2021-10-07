Hawaii startup Parklinq expands to Maui

Parklinq, a Hawaii startup app that seeks to solve the problem many residents and tourists face when searching for parking in the Islands, is expanding its operations to Maui. Parklinq users can utilize the service in one of two ways; one by scanning and using QR codes posted on the app's parking spots, or downloading the Parklinq app, which has a graphical map that pinpoints available parking areas in real time. Hawaii drivers can also pay for a parking space located near their destination in advance.