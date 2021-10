The Alabama Crimson Tide travels to College Station this weekend to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a battle of SEC West rivals. The Tide and the Aggies have a brief history, having only competed in 13 games over the years, with most of the games occurring since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. In 13 meetings, A&M has only been victorious twice against Bama, with one win coming during their inaugural season in the SEC in 2012.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO