CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Latest: US health experts urge flu shots ahead of season

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - The U.S. is gearing up for the flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis. Health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against both the flu and coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination for just about everyone, starting with 6-month-old babies.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHBS

Oklahoma health officials warn flu cases could increase rapidly, urge people to get flu shot

As we head into the first week of fall, health officials said Oklahoma is already seeing some flu cases and this flu season might look much different than last year. “Something very interesting happened last year, as we were all practicing our safety measures our social distancing and wearing masks. Influenza didn't happen last year,” said Dr. Rachel Franklin, MD, FAAFP, Physician Executive for Primary Care at OU Health.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
Minnesota State
State
Ohio State
City
Madrid, NY
City
Berlin, NY
New York City, NY
Health
Wrcbtv.com

Alabama health authorities urge flu shots for ages 6 months and older

Getting the flu vaccination is as important as ever as Alabama and the rest of the nation continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. While both illnesses are caused by a virus, the viruses are different and require separate vaccines, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, The Alabama Hospital Association, and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama … statewide organizations urging Alabamians to start getting their flu shots.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Montanan

COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against COVID because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others better protection than any vaccine […] The post COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccines#Economy#Americans#Covid#Fda#Ap#Berlin German
Newswatch 16

State health officials urging people to get flu shot

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With relaxed COVID-19 measures this year, health officials are worried about a potentially severe flu season. "Although we know we had a very mild flu season last year, this year is really full of a lot of unknowns," said Dr. Denise Johnson, acting Pennsylvania physician general. State...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wisconsinexaminer.com

Health agency urges flu shots for all, COVID-19 boosters for some

Wisconsin residents should get flu shots promptly to reduce the chance of an influenza outbreak that could further strain a health care system already overloaded by resurgent cases of COVID-19, health officials said Thursday. In addition, a more limited group of people who have already been vaccinated for COVID-19 at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWT

Anticipating upcoming flu season, Creighton health officials advise flu shots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With flu season around the corner, health officials at Creighton University recommend getting the flu shot while combating COVID-19 and RSV. The assistant dean for Public Health and Clinical Research at Creighton University School of Medicine has emphasized the important ways to stay healthy this upcoming flu season is to be vaccinated for COVID and the flu.
OMAHA, NE
MedicineNet.com

CDC Urges Flu Shots

A new survey showing that nearly half of U.S. adults are not likely to get a flu shot this season has prompted federal health officials to urge all Americans to get the flu vaccines. Even more troubling is that the poll of 1,110 respondents aged 18 and older also found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Syria
Country
Vietnam
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Germany
Independent Tribune

Experts are predicting a brutal flu season

This year’s flu season will be particularly brutal, experts say. Usually, flu seasons are easier to handle when some portion of the population has a natural immunity; however, since many Americans spent last fall and winter relentlessly washing hands and socially distancing, fewer people than normal got the flu. That means this year that an above-average number of people will now be at a higher risk.
HEALTH
Tidewater News

C.D.C. Urges Flu Shots to Reduce Strain on Health Care System

Lockdowns helped hold final 12 months’s flu season traditionally gentle in each the United States and world wide, however U.S. officers worry a extra critical season this fall and winter, with unmasked individuals out and about way more, and almost half of adults in a brand new survey saying they’re unlikely to get a flu shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
SCIENCE
yourmileagemayvary.net

CDC Admits Error For Travel Recommendations, Reverses Stance

The CDC’s recommendations have historically gone for the “safest” route, but that’s been heightened during Covid, even throughout the Biden administration. Recommendations to not travel to countries that had significantly less percentages of Covid cases than, say, some states in the U.S., have been plentiful. However, that’s always been for the utmost of safety, even if it was considered outlandish by typical travelers. So ever since Covid began, it’s been a Your Mileage May Vary situation. Most travelers have taken the CDC’s recommendations with a grain of salt and have made their own decisions.
TRAVEL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy