A woman has claimed that Primark sold her “a dead man’s T-shirt” after she discovered a tag bearing the name of deceased man from a hospital in Scotland.Carrie, who goes by the username sloanonthephone on TikTok, posted a video on the platform showing the unusual tag on the T-shirt.She said she originally bought the plain white T-shirt from Primark’s Princes Street store in Edinburgh in May, and found that it had an “itchy tag” when she wore it.The tag had the name Thomas Hay written on it, and the words “Fraserburgh, Brucklay” printed underneath.“I didn’t think much about it,” said...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO