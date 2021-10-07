Congo's famous mountain gorilla dies at 14 in Virunga Park

A record of almost 19,000 children have crossed the dangerous Darien Gap jungle between Colombia and Panama this year en route to the United States, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Monday. That figure is "nearly three times more than the number registered over the five previous years combined," said UNICEF. The report said almost 20 percent of the migrants crossing the jungle are children, and half of those are below the age of five. The Darien Gap is one of the main routes for migrants heading from South America to the United States, but the jungle has been overrun by armed groups such as drug and people traffickers.

