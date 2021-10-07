CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Congo's famous mountain gorilla dies at 14 in Virunga Park

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE, CARLEY PETESCH
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINSHASA, Congo -- Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who famously posed for a selfie with a ranger at Congo's Virunga National Park, has died at 14 after a long illness, the park said. 'œIt is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Gorilla#Congo#Rwanda#Kinshasa#Virunga National Park
KESQ

Ndakasi, beloved mountain gorilla whose photobomb went viral, dies aged 14

Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla whose image went viral when she photobombed her caretaker’s selfie, has died at the age of 14. She died on September 26 after a prolonged illness, according to a statement published Tuesday by the Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “It is with...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘I’m at peace’: Martha Sepúlveda is set to become Colombia’s first non-terminal patient to die from euthanasia

Hearing Martha Sepúlveda’s hearty belly laughs at a Medellín restaurant, she appears to be the epitome of carefree joy. She pauses between sips of beer to joke with her son, Federico Redondo, feasts on patacón – a local delicacy of fried green plantain – and envelops the establishment with her contagious joie de vivre.Were it not for the presence of a news crew, it would appear to just be another celebration. The special occasion? Ms Sepúlveda’s impending death.“I’m in good spirits,” she tells Noticias Caracol’s Juan David Laverde. “I’m at peace since they authorised the procedure; I laugh more, get...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Pets
newschain

Migrants rescued off coast of Libya find safe haven in Italy

A humanitarian vessel disembarked dozens of African migrants in an Italian coastal town a week after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off conflict-stricken Libya, a charity operating the vessel said. The Geo Barents, a rescue vessel operated by Doctors Without Borders, docked in the port town of Augusta...
WORLD
AFP

Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists in 2017 freed

A Franciscan nun from Colombia kidnapped by jihadists in Mali in 2017 was freed Saturday, Mali's presidency said. "I thank the Malian authorities, the president, all the Malian authorities, for all the efforts you've made to liberate me, may God bless you, may God bless Mali," Sister Gloria said in images broadcast on state television showing her with Mali's interim president Colonel Assimi Goita and the archbishop of Bamako Jean Zerbo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Nearly 19,000 kids crossed dangerous Darien Gap in 2021: UN

A record of almost 19,000 children have crossed the dangerous Darien Gap jungle between Colombia and Panama this year en route to the United States, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Monday. That figure is "nearly three times more than the number registered over the five previous years combined," said UNICEF. The report said almost 20 percent of the migrants crossing the jungle are children, and half of those are below the age of five. The Darien Gap is one of the main routes for migrants heading from South America to the United States, but the jungle has been overrun by armed groups such as drug and people traffickers.
KIDS
Daily Herald

Train hits, kills 3 people thought to be sleeping migrants

PARIS -- A train hit and killed three people and seriously injured another person in southwestern France on Tuesday morning. A local mayor said the victims were thought to be migrants who were resting on the tracks. The train was on a line that links the seaside resort town of...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Volcano forces hundreds more to flee on Spanish island

Spanish officials on Tuesday ordered hundreds more residents to leave their homes on La Palma in the Canary Islands, as lava continues to ooze from its volcano. La Cumbre Vieja began erupting on September 19 and has already forced more than 6,000 people from their homes, with lava wrecking 1,200 buildings and scorching 600 hectares (1,400 acres) on the Atlantic island off Morocco's coast. Emergency services wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that a new evacuation order had been issued "owing to the forecast of the advance of the lava flow". "The 700 to 800 people affected by this evacuation order should leave their homes, with their belongings and pets," the services tweeted, telling the residents to go to a meeting point in the western town of Los Llanos de Aridane.
WORLD
ABC Action News

Congo's famous mountain gorilla dies at 14 following a prolonged illness

A gorilla made famous after her selfie with a ranger at Congo's Virunga National Park has died. Park officials said Ndakasi died on Sept. 26 at the age of 14 "following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated." "It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death...
ANIMALS
blavity.com

Mountain Gorilla Seen In Viral Photo With Park Ranger Has Died

Ndakasi, the mountain gorilla whose selfie with one of the park rangers in charge of her care went viral on social media, died last week due to a prolonged illness at the age of 14. Metro UK reports she was in the presence of Andre Bauma, one of the rangers that rescued her as an infant.
ANIMALS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
121K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy